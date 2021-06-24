National Basketball Association Is Kevin Durant more gifted than Michael Jordan? Steve Kerr sparks newest NBA debate 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Steve Kerr has sparked a new debate.

The Golden State Warriors head coach is part of Gregg Popovich's staff for the upcoming Olympics, and when asked about the opportunity to coach Kevin Durant once again, Kerr gushed over current Brooklyn Nets forward.

"He just showed he's the most talented basketball player on Earth, if not of all time," Kerr said.

That last qualifier stuck out to the interviewer, NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai.

As Mathai pointed out, Kerr played ⁠— and won championships ⁠— with one Michael Jordan as a member of the '90s Chicago Bulls.

However, Kerr doubled down on his assertion.

"I think he's more gifted, I really do," Kerr said. "That's saying something, but Kevin is a different, entirely different breed. I mean, 6-foot-11 with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking … it's just stunning. And watching him this year was really, really gratifying to see."

Kerr is closely familiar with both MJ and KD.

As a player, Kerr played five seasons in Chicago, winning rings from the 1995-96 season through 1997-98, the second "3-peat" of the Jordan Era.

After his playing days were done, Kerr eventually coached Durant in Golden State from the 2016-17 season to the 2018-19 season.

The pair won back-to-back championships in their first two seasons together with the Warriors before Durant left to join Brooklyn ahead of the 2019-20 season.

As far as résumés go, both players have an exhaustive list of accolades, though Jordan has Durant beat basically across the board.

Jordan has more rings (6-2), league MVPs (5-1), Finals MVPs (6-2), scoring titles (10-4), All-Star selections (14-11) … you get the idea.

On the stat sheet, Jordan averaged more regular-season points (30.1 vs. 27.0) and assists (5.3 vs. 4.2) per game in his career, though Durant does hold the edge in rebounds per game (7.1 vs. 6.2).

So, what was Kerr angling at? Colin Cowherd delved into the debate on "The Herd," agreeing with Kerr's assertion ⁠— but with an important caveat.

"I think KD is more gifted than Michael Jordan," Cowherd said. "I also think Wilt [Chamberlain] was more gifted than Bill Russell and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], they were just better centers. … I think Russell Westbrook is more gifted than Chris Paul. Chris Paul is the better player. … Gifted is not what becomes GOAT."

For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

To Cowherd, the big difference between Durant and Jordan comes down to differences in personality. To help illustrate his point, Cowherd juxtaposed the two stars' first years in the league.

"Michael came into the league and he inherited a guy named Orlando Woolridge," Cowherd explained. "… Orlando Woolridge was Russell Westbrook if Westbrook was a three, not a two. Woolridge, like Westbrook, was hyper-athletic. … What did Michael do? Bulldozed him. Ran over him. Took him on at practice … confronted him and got him out of town."

Then, Cowherd laid out Durant's career start with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Kevin Durant had Westbrook," Cowherd said. "Durant was way better than Westbrook the first year they played together. … What did KD do? What KD always does. He grumbled a little here, he wasn't happy with it, but he never confronted it. … If KD was Michael, he'd be in Oklahoma City. He would have gone right after Westbrook, moved him out of town because Westbrook's hard to play with.

"… KD doesn't have that personality. If there's issues, he leaves."

For Cowherd, there's no denying Durant's giftedness, but when it comes to the relentlessness Cowherd believes is vital to being an all-time great, that's a different story.

So, in Cowherd's eyes, Kerr can be right in saying Durant is more gifted than Michael Jordan, but that doesn't mean Durant is the better player.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith seemed to align with Cowherd's vision of Durant's otherworldly ability but added that what he holds against Durant – specifically in comparison to Jordan – is the era in which he plays, as well as his approach to that game.

"The road to prosperity that you had to endure back in the day was far more arduous than it is today. And that's what you have to take into consideration."

Added Smith: "We all know what Kevin Durant is capable of, but it's whether or not he wants to. Kevin Durant – once Kyrie [Irving] went down [in the playoffs] and obviously James Harden was hobbled – was forced to step out of character and to be an assassin. Michael Jordan had that in his DNA from the moment he stepped on the court as an NBA player. That's the difference and that is why I say no."

Although, at age 32 and with seemingly little signs of slowing down, Durant likely has a few seasons left to continue making his case.

A ring this year would have helped – but there's always (a healthier) next year.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.