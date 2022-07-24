NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR M&M's Fan Appreciation 400: Top moments from Pocono Raceway 34 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' July schedule continues Sunday with the highly anticipated M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 from Pocono Raceway.

There are just two spots remaining for drivers to make the NASCAR Playoffs on points.

Ty Gibbs made his Cup debut as an injury fill-in for Kurt Busch, who missed the race after his crash Saturday.

Here are the top moments from Long Pond, Pennsylvania:

Green!

Denny Hamlin took the lead going into Turn 1 but lost it to Kyle Busch after getting into the wall early.

Tricky Triangle

The first caution of the day came out on Lap 7 when Austin Cindric spun off Turn 3 and hit the inside wall.

He suffered extensive suspension damage, which his team quickly started working to fix on pit road.

New leader

The green flag was back out on Lap 13, where Kyle Larson emerged from a three-wide battle for the lead.

Double trouble

Misfortune struck Almirola again when he had to drive his car backward to his pit stall, claiming that he wasn't able to make it back around with the damage that he had sustained. It drew a huge caution.

Stage 1 in the books

Larson took Stage 1, followed by Chase Elliott, Hamlin, Busch and Daniel Suárez.

Meanwhile, NASCAR penalized Almirola for a commitment line violation.

Follow the leader

The leaders on the restart after the opening stage were Harrison Burton and Joey Logano, both of whom came to pit road under the first caution. The green flag was back out again on Lap 35, where Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace challenged Burton for the lead.

Elsewhere, there was a big crash in Turn 1, as Josh Bilicki spun into the outside wall, drawing a short-lived caution. The green flag returned on Lap 41, but it didn't last long, as Hamlin went for a spin in Turn 2.

Seeing green

The green flag was back out on Lap 45, as the second stage continued to heat up.

First, Ryan Blaney took the lead from Busch. Then, Erik Jones, who started in 34th place, ran down Blaney for the top spot — marking the eighth lead change of the race.

Stage 2 completed

Busch came back to capture the second stage, however, followed by Ross Chastain, Blaney, Jones and Hamlin rounding out the top five spots.

