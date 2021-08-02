Major League Baseball MLB Weekly Roundup: Votto, Dodgers put on shows in a wild week 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

What. A. Week.

The most exciting trade deadline in Major League Baseball history took place this past week, and when it was all said and done, many of the best players in the sport were on different teams.

Pure chaos would be the best way to describe the last 48 hours of the trade deadline.

Let’s take a look back at some of the best things from this past week of baseball as well as a look ahead to some top storylines for this week.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

This team didn’t have the best week on the field, but what it did off the field to improve the roster is enough to make it the Team of the Week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers added not one but two superstars by way of the trade deadline.

Max Scherzer and Trea Turner are the newest members of the Dodgers via the big blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals.

The second-place Dodgers have had a good season thus far but find themselves three games back in the NL West to the San Francisco Giants.

It was expected they would make a big move, but nobody could have foreseen this coming. Scherzer is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and Turner is one of its best shortstops.

What a move, and it is certainly enough to make the Dodgers my Team of the Week.

SIX-TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Joey Votto was inches away from tying the all-time record of eight straight games with a home run.

His seven straight games with a homer is a Cincinnati Reds record, and on Saturday night Votto hit a ball off the very top of the wall, mere inches from eight in a row.

A truly incredible run.

It’s not just the homer streak that makes him this week’s Six-Tool Player of the Week, however. It's also his celebration, which Votto borrowed from the hit show "Ted Lasso."

Votto is one of the best personalities in baseball and just a good human being. For the second time this season, he is the Six-Tool Player of the Week.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The Cubs got rid of pretty much all of their stars before the deadline.

Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Báez, all pending free agents, were shipped to other teams in return for prospects.

Our Photo of the Week comes from Rizzo leaving Wrigley Field one last time and walking up the tunnel to the clubhouse.

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

1. Same faces, new places

This week we will see so many stars playing for their new teams. It will be interesting to see the impact they make for their new squads. Oftentimes a big acquisition at the deadline can be a boost for teams, so it be exciting to watch which squads get hot.

2. New-look Dodgers take on the Houston Astros

This series will be full of emotion and great baseball, making this quick two-game set Tuesday-Wednesday must-see TV. Scherzer is scheduled to debut Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Astros. Turner, who is currently in COVID protocol, is expected to return this week as well.

3. An NL East battle at the top

A huge weekend series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies kicks off Friday night in Philly. The Mets lead the Phillies by just 3.5 games in the standings so this will be a huge series for both.

THIS WEEK ON THE POD

The post-deadline special is going to be awesome! Special guest Ken Rosenthal joins me on "Flippin' Bats" to discuss all things trade deadline. What goes on behind the scenes? What do his days look like? What are the mind games that go on between GMs? You will not want to miss this one.

Here’s to another exciting week of Major League Baseball.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

