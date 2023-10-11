Twins activate Byron Buxton to ALDS roster before Game 4
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has been added to Minnesota's ALDS roster for Game 4 of its series against the Houston Astros. Buxton is an injury replacement for outfielder Alex Kirilloff.
The 29-year-old Buxton has dealt with several injuries himself throughout his MLB career that have largely prevented him from living up to the consensus top prospect billing he received as a former No. 1 prospect before the 2015 season. That unfortunate injury trend continued during the 2023 regular season, in which he only played 85 games — all as designated hitter. He has not played since Aug. 1 due to a knee ailment.
Buxton recorded a .239 batting average and .768 OPS during the 2023 regular season. He previously appeared for the Twins in the 2017 AL Wild Card Game and 2020 AL Wild Card series, and has one hit in six career postseason plate appearances.
Houston holds a 2-1 lead over Minnesota in the best-of-five series. Coverage of Twins-Astros Game 4 from Target Field in Minnesota begins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.
