Rob Manfred says he will retire as baseball commissioner in January 2029 after 14 years
Rob Manfred says he will retire as baseball commissioner in January 2029 after 14 years

Published Feb. 15, 2024 6:18 p.m. ET

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029.

Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and would have been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends on Jan. 25, 2029.

"You can only have so much fun," Manfred said.

Manfred, 65, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

