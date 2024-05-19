Major League Baseball Mets demote Edwin Díaz from closer role amid former All-Star's struggles Updated May. 19, 2024 9:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Mets are reportedly taking Edwin Díaz out of their closer role and going with a closer-by-committee approach amid Díaz's struggles to begin 2024. The New York Post first reported the news.

The Mets will reportedly keep the committee approach in place until the one-time star closer "regains his confidence."

Díaz was not used in the Mets' 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, one day after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning in a game the Marlins won in extra innings. Díaz has a 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances after serving up four homers in 8.1 innings. He has blown three of his last four save chances.

Díaz missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his patellar tendon during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he participated as part of the Puerto Rico team.

Díaz is a two-time All-Star, including in 2022 when he became a fan-favorite as one of the best players on a 101-win Mets team, with his iconic trumpet-heavy walk-up music "Narcos" etching its place as one of the most popular closer entrances in all of baseball. He later re-signed with the Mets that winter on a five-year, $102 million deal, the richest for a relief pitcher in MLB history.

Díaz has a career 3.04 ERA and 210 career saves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

