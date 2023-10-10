Major League Baseball Rangers blow out Orioles to complete ALDS sweep: Here's what we learned Updated Oct. 10, 2023 11:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There's good news and bad news, Texas Rangers fans.

The good news is that your team is 5-0 in October and is moving on to the American League Championship Series for the first time in 12 years. The bad news is that this club faces its toughest possible opponent over the next few days: no one.

With how well the Rangers swung the bats Tuesday in a 7-1 victory to complete an emphatic sweep of the 101-win Baltimore Orioles, an off-day — or four — is probably the last thing Texas wants right about now.

But that's a problem for later. For now, the Rangers can rightfully celebrate a remarkably impressive week of baseball, the kind of week that didn't seem all that likely when the AL West title slipped away in Game 162 just nine days prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing their first home game in two weeks, the Rangers treated the Globe Life Field crowd to the kind of rout they had already enjoyed multiple times from afar this month. They jumped on opposing starter Dean Kremer in a hurry, putting the game out of hand before Baltimore's offense could even try to settle in against an All-Star arm in Nathan Eovaldi who had zero interest in letting the Orioles bats amass even a hint of momentum to counter.

After a shaky September, Eovaldi was somehow even better than he was last round against Tampa Bay, going seven strong innings, punching out seven, and once again yielding zero walks. Aroldis Chapman did his customary loading of the bases in the eighth before closer José Leclerc calmed things down and closed out the series with four outs.

Game 3 MVP

As talented as the Rangers' lineup is, it's not exactly one chock-full of electric personalities. Fortunately for them, Adolis García has enough energy and on-field charisma for the entire roster, and that was on full display with his titanic three-run blast in the second inning to raise the volume level at Globe Life Field to previously undiscovered decibel levels.

Rangers take 6-0 lead over Orioles

The confidence with which El Bombi swings a baseball bat is something to behold, let alone the showmanship he often provides whilst exiting the batter's box after launching baseballs 400-plus feet with ease. Of all the ways the Rangers have assembled the key members of their offense, from the massive free-agent splashes to the keen drafting and developing of homegrown stars, García's addition still stands out as the most remarkable. Texas acquired him for mere cash from St. Louis in December 2019 after García had languished in Triple-A for two seasons, where he had hit quite well but not well enough to earn a regular spot in the big leagues.

Look at him now. An All-Star as a 28-year-old rookie in 2021, García has established himself as one of the premier right fielders in the game. The whiffs will always be there, but a massive uptick in walks this season suggest he still might be improving his hit profile as he enters his 30s. Most importantly, though, the dude is damn entertaining — and for that, we can all be thankful.

Inside the box score

Corey Seager and Globe Life Field — name a more iconic duo. Plenty of jokes were made when Seager first signed with Texas in free agency, citing his unbelievable 2020 postseason run that took place almost entirely in the "bubble" in Arlington where the later rounds of that October were staged. Seager's first year as a Ranger in 2022 might have been disappointing on the whole, but he held up his end of the bargain for those hoping he'd maintain his sensational form in his new ballpark: He posted a .901 OPS at home last year compared to a .645 mark on the road.

This year, though, not only did Seager have an MVP-caliber campaign overall, he continued to be especially ridiculous for the home crowd, hitting a laughably legendary .337/.406/.707 with 23 homers in 64 games at Globe Life Field in the regular season. So, naturally, even following a game in which Baltimore pitching wanted absolutely nothing to do with him and walked him a playoff record five times, it felt inevitable what would happen as soon as Seager saw something hittable in Game 3.

Corey Seager smashes solo homer to give Rangers early lead over Orioles

Like clockwork.

What's next?

It's an abrupt and disappointing end to a magical season for the Orioles, who incredibly had not been swept all year. Just as shocking: the AL East going a combined 0-7 in these playoffs after being the best division in baseball (and posting the highest winning percentage ever for a division with at least five teams). For Baltimore in particular, the challenge moving forward will be developing and/or acquiring the pitching depth and upper-level talent worthy of supporting a tremendous, nearly unparalleled core of young hitters. I wouldn't count on a nine-figure spending spree á la Texas any time soon from the Birds, but there are some attractive arms available in free agency and likely on the trade market this winter that they should seriously consider pursuing. Despite the bitter conclusion, the future is oh-so bright in the Baltimore.

As for Texas, ALCS Game 1 awaits on Sunday, location pending the results of Astros-Twins. Should Houston advance — the defending world champs currently lead their ALDS 2-1 — an epic clash of in-state AL West rivals would commence, with a Rangers team making its first LCS appearance since 2011 and the powerhouse Astros playing this deep into October for the seventh consecutive year. Looming especially large in the coming days will be the potential return and availability of Max Scherzer, who was initially ruled out for the postseason due to a shoulder injury in September but appears to be doing everything in his power to have a chance to contribute to this remarkable Rangers run.

Regardless of Scherzer's availability, Jordan Montgomery and Eovaldi will be well-rested and ready to roll for the first two games of the next round. That's good news for any pitcher, but the offense? I'm not so sure any of these Rangers hitters want this four-day break. Nevertheless, they'll have to suck it up and endure the consequences of their own dominance. I doubt we'll hear too much complaining.

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He has covered baseball for his entire adult life, most notably for MLB.com , DAZN and The Ringer. He's a Mariners fan living in the Eastern Time Zone, which means he loves a good 10 p.m. first pitch. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_ .

share