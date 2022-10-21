Major League Baseball NLCS top plays: Phillies grab early lead over Padres 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia returns home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1.

The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.

Here are the top plays from Game 3 of the NLCS.

Padres at Phillies (Series tied 1-1)

Schwarbomb!

Phillies fans had Citizens Bank park rocking for the first Championship Series game at the stadium in over a decade, and lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber got the ball rolling for the home team with a leadoff moonshot, giving his team a 1-0 edge.

Any way we can get 'em

The Padres want to win this game, and they don't care about the aesthetic of the effort. The team found some daylight on a critical error from Jean Segura, who bobbled a lob at second pase to plate the tying run for San Diego.

Redemption!

Segura made up for the fumble with a two-run single on a stellar piece of breaking-ball hitting. Segura hasn't missed a swing on a curveball all season long (yup, read that again), and he went down and away to poke an off-speed pitch into center field.

Stay tuned for updates.

