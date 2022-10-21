Major League Baseball
NLCS top plays: Phillies grab early lead over Padres
Major League Baseball

NLCS top plays: Phillies grab early lead over Padres

8 mins ago

Philadelphia returns home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1.

The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.

Here are the top plays from Game 3 of the NLCS.

Padres at Phillies (Series tied 1-1)

Schwarbomb!

Phillies fans had Citizens Bank park rocking for the first Championship Series game at the stadium in over a decade, and lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber got the ball rolling for the home team with a leadoff moonshot, giving his team a 1-0 edge.

Any way we can get 'em

The Padres want to win this game, and they don't care about the aesthetic of the effort. The team found some daylight on a critical error from Jean Segura, who bobbled a lob at second pase to plate the tying run for San Diego.

Redemption!

Segura made up for the fumble with a two-run single on a stellar piece of breaking-ball hitting. Segura hasn't missed a swing on a curveball all season long (yup, read that again), and he went down and away to poke an off-speed pitch into center field.

Stay tuned for updates.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Padres-Phillies
Major League Baseball

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Padres-Phillies

4 hours ago
Texas Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as manager
Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as manager

6 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons

9 hours ago
World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks
Major League Baseball

World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks

10 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Ha-seong Kim is Padres' defensive heartbeat, offensive dynamo
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Ha-seong Kim is Padres' defensive heartbeat, offensive dynamo

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes