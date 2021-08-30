Major League Baseball The Mets are making a mess of things, with thumbs-down amid boos 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Things have turned rotten in the Big Apple.

During the New York Mets' 9-4 victory Sunday over the Washington Nationals, Javier Báez — along with Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar — gave a thumbs-down to the boisterous crowd at Citi Field after recording a hit.

The gesture comes in response to boos from the crowd regarding the two-time All-Star and former Chicago Cub' struggles at the plate. Since joining the Mets, Báez has hit four home runs — including one Sunday — and seven RBIs in 17 games. He's hitting .242 with a .765 OPS on the season.

After Sunday's game, Báez spoke to the media about what the thumbs-down gesture means for him and his teammates, voicing his frustrations with Mets fans' decision to boo the players.

"We're not machines. We're going to struggle seven times out of 10," Báez said. "It just feels bad when I strike out, and I get booed. It doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we're successful, we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels.

"If we win together, then we got to lose together, and the fans are a really big part of it. In my case, they got to be better."

Since Báez was acquired at the MLB trade deadline, the Mets (63-67) have gone 9-20 and dropped from first place to third in the National League East. They now sit 7.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

Lindor, who signed a $341 million, 10-year extension after being traded in the offseason, is hitting .224 with a .686 OPS this season, while Pillar is hitting .212 with a .641 OPS.

After the game, Pillar took to social media to downplay his and his teammates' actions, saying that those who were trashing Báez were taking things too seriously and that the team was just having a bit of fun.

Teammate and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to Pillar's tweet, writing that the media is "always searching for anything to cause controversy" and adding that he's thankful for his team and Sunday's victory.

Despite efforts to defend and/or minimize the gesture, however, Mets President Sandy Alderson weighed in Sunday evening, swiftly condemning the players' actions.

The statement, in part, read:

"In a post-game press conference today, Javy Baez stated that his ‘thumbs down’ gesture during the game was a message to fans who recently have booed him and other players for poor performance. These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right.

"The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans."

Alderson also said that he will hold a meeting with the players to communicate this message.

Only time will tell if Báez & Co. can keep their heads up and thumbs high. For what it's worth, they've won two in a row.

Up next, the Mets return to action Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, resuming a game that was suspended due to rain after just one out on April 11.

Here's a sampling of how the sports world reacted to Sunday's events.

