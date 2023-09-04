Major League Baseball
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near LAFC's stadium after MLS game featuring Messi
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near LAFC's stadium after MLS game featuring Messi

Published Sep. 4, 2023

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were playing in a Major League Soccer game against LAFC with numerous celebrities in attendance.

Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday.

Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records.

He is due in court on Sept. 27.

The 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urías was suspended 20 games by Major League Baseball, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition that he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

The Dodgers were traveling Monday to Miami where they open a six-game road trip Tuesday against the Marlins. Urías had been set to make his next start Thursday in the series finale.

The Dodgers said in a statement Monday that Urías would not be traveling with the team while they investigate the incident. ESPN reported that Major League Baseball is also investigating.

Urías is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA this season. He is pitching on a $14.25 million, one-year deal in his final season of salary arbitration. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the pandemic-delayed 2020 season.

The left-hander had his best season in 2021 when he led the National League with a 20-3 record.

Urías will be a free agent this winter and had been considered one of the top starting pitchers set to be available. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

