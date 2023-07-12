Dodgers-Padres, Mets-Phillies headline 2024 MLB international series
MLB is a global sport, and it will travel the world once again next season.
The sport announced its international schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday. Here are the scheduled series, which are all two-game sets:
Dominican Republic Series: Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays (March 9-10)
This will be a two-game set during spring training.
Seoul Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres (March 20-21)
The pair of NL West rivals, who faced off in last season's NL Divisional round, will butt heads in South Korea, marking the start of the 2024 MLB season. This will be the ninth time in MLB history and first time in five years that an international series kicks off the season, as the Seattle Mariners swept the Oakland Athletics in a two-game set in Japan in 2019.
Mexico City Series: Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies (April 27-28)
The Astros and Rockies will initiate the second Mexico City Games in MLB history, as the Padres and San Francisco Giants played in the inaugural series in April of this season.
London Series: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies (June 8-9)
Mr. Met and the Phillie Phanatic will go across the pond next season, as the NL East rivals do battle in what will be the third London Series in league history.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed enthusiasm about the international slate of games.
"Major League Baseball is incredibly excited for this extensive slate of international games in 2024," Manfred said. "Our recent efforts have produced strong enthusiasm around the globe, and we look forward to building on that foundation with returns to Mexico City and London, while also opening the season in Korea for the first time. In addition, we can’t wait to celebrate the tradition of the sport in the Dominican Republic with our visit to Santo Domingo next March.
"We are thrilled that our fans across four different countries outside the United States and Canada will have the opportunity to see the game’s stars."
