Major League Baseball
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery
Major League Baseball

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery

Updated Jun. 14, 2023 6:08 p.m. ET

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday night to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm and remove a bone spur, Astros General Manager Dana Brown announced Wednesday.

McCullers, 29, is expected to return to pitch during the 2024 season, the team said in a release.

The right-hander has not pitched this season after aggravating the tendon while throwing a bullpen session in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February at the start of Spring Training. He initially injured the flexor tendon while pitching in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Division Series against the White Sox.

"After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound," Brown said in the release. "This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It’s unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season."

McCullers missed most of last season, returning to start eight games last season, going 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA. He went 0-1 in three starts in the postseason last year, allowing 11 runs in 15 1/3 innings, including seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA for his career. He also missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Houston Astros
Lance McCullers Jr.
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kylian Mbappé calls out PSG fans for treatment of Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappé calls out PSG fans for treatment of Lionel Messi

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes