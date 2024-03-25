Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: How many perfect games, no-hitters will occur this season? Published Mar. 25, 2024 9:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A no-hitter isn't quite perfect, but it's still pretty good.

This past season, there were four no-hitters across MLB — two of which were complete games, one of which was combined, and one of which was a perfect game.

That perfect game belonged to former Yankees pitcher Domingo German, and it was the 24th in league history.

There were four no-hitters in 2022 (one complete game, three combined), nine in 2021 (seven complete games, two combined), and two in 2020 (both complete games).

The last perfect games before German's took place back in 2012, executed by former Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez, former Giants pitcher Matt Cain and former White Sox pitcher Philip Humber.

Will there be any no-hitters or perfect games this upcoming season?

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

TOTAL NUMBER OF PERFECT GAMES DURING REGULAR SEASON: *

Over 0.5: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Under 0.5: -385 (bet $10 to win $12.60 total)

TOTAL NUMBER OF NO-HITTERS DURING REGULAR SEASON: *

Over 4.5: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Under 4.5: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)

* odds as of 3/25/24

All-time, 322 no-hitters have been thrown across MLB history.

The two pitchers to throw complete game no-hitters last season are then-Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen — now with the Rangers — and Houston's Framber Valdez.

