Major League Baseball
2024 MLB odds: How many perfect games, no-hitters will occur this season?
Major League Baseball

2024 MLB odds: How many perfect games, no-hitters will occur this season?

Published Mar. 25, 2024 9:36 a.m. ET

A no-hitter isn't quite perfect, but it's still pretty good.

This past season, there were four no-hitters across MLB — two of which were complete games, one of which was combined, and one of which was a perfect game. 

That perfect game belonged to former Yankees pitcher Domingo German, and it was the 24th in league history. 

There were four no-hitters in 2022 (one complete game, three combined), nine in 2021 (seven complete games, two combined), and two in 2020 (both complete games).

ADVERTISEMENT

The last perfect games before German's took place back in 2012, executed by former Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez, former Giants pitcher Matt Cain and former White Sox pitcher Philip Humber. 

Will there be any no-hitters or perfect games this upcoming season?

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

TOTAL NUMBER OF PERFECT GAMES DURING REGULAR SEASON: *

Over 0.5: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Under 0.5: -385 (bet $10 to win $12.60 total)

TOTAL NUMBER OF NO-HITTERS DURING REGULAR SEASON: *

Over 4.5: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Under 4.5: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)

* odds as of 3/25/24

All-time, 322 no-hitters have been thrown across MLB history.

The two pitchers to throw complete game no-hitters last season are then-Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen — now with the Rangers — and Houston's Framber Valdez

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the MLB and other sports.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters

2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes