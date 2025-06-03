PGA - U.S. Open - 06/12/2025
2025 U.S. Open Field: Full list of 156 golfers at Oakmont
Updated Jun. 9, 2025 10:21 a.m. ET
The field is set for the 2025 U.S. Open, with a mix of major champions, rising stars, and local qualifiers ready to compete at Oakmont Country Club. From world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to past champions like Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, the championship will feature some of the biggest names in golf — along with a handful of amateurs and first-time qualifiers looking to make their mark. Here's a look at the full list of players who will tee it up in this year's third major.
Below is the current field list:
2025 U.S. Open Field
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Zach Bachou
- Sam Bairstow
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Evan Beck
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chandler Blachet
- Zac Blair
- Richard Bland
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jackson Buchanan
- Sam Burns
- Brady Calkins
- Brian Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bud Cauley
- Will Chandler
- Wyndham Clark
- Trevor Cone
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Roberto Diaz
- Alistair Docherty
- George Duangmanee
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Emilo Gonzalez
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Ben Griffin
- Trevor Gutschewski
- Grant Haefner
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Viktor Hovland
- Mason Howell
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Ben James
- Dustin Johnson
- Johnny Keefer
- Noah Kent
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- George Kneiser
- Brooks Koepka
- Jackson Koivun
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Michael La Sasso
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Thriston Lawrence
- Bryan Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Riley Lewis
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Ryan McCormick
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Maxwell Moldovan
- Edoardo Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- James Nicholas
- Joaquin Niemann
- Niklas Norgaard
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Carlos Ortiz
- Harrison Ott
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Trent Philips
- Zachery Polio
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Lance Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Yuta Sugiura
- Preston Summerhays
- Cameron Tankersley
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Scott Vincent
- Matt Vogt
- Matt Wallace
- Tyler Weaver
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
