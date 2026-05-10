Maaden LIV Golf Virginia: Lucas Herbert Avoids Collapse, Picks Up Victory

Lucas Herbert did not make it easy on himself, but he made it count when it mattered most.

The Ripper GC stalwart closed with a 3-under 69 on a dramatic Sunday at Maaden LIV Golf Virginia to win his first individual title, holding off a hard-charging Sergio Garcia by four shots. Herbert navigated a roller coaster back nine at Trump National Washington D.C. — including a nervy stretch around the ninth and 10th holes that briefly tightened the contest — before steadying himself after a rain delay and closing out the final holes in emphatic fashion.

"Probably that I can perform pretty damn well when things aren't perfect," Herbert said when asked what made him most proud. "I was pretty sick all week, and I woke up this morning probably feeling worse than I did the last few days. I had Sergio coming at me for 36 holes really hard, and he pushed me the whole way, made me earn that one. I didn't doubt myself. After the rain delay, the way I played those eight shots, I'm so proud of that."

Garcia finished solo second at 20 under after a final-round 70, with Bryson DeChambeau third at 19 under following a closing 6-under 66. Dean Burmester finished fourth at 18 under, and Josele Ballester rounded out the top five at 17 under.

Herbert's caddie, Nick Pugh, was a central figure throughout the week, guiding his player around a course Herbert had never seen before Thursday.

"We just had such a laugh out there," Herbert said. "We said walking to the first tee, we're going to have fun regardless. He's amazing. There's not a good enough word I can speak about him. He deserves it as much as I do."

The win came with a significant bonus — Herbert has earned the LIV Golf U.S. Open exemption, earning a spot in the field at Shinnecock Hills next month. It will be his 18th major championship start and a return to the venue where he made his major debut.

"My first major ever was at Shinnecock. Nice to go back and see what I've learned since then," Herbert said. "Can't wait to get there and try to play like I did this week."

Thomas Detry, who entered the week in position to claim the exemption, finished T6 at 16 under — just shy of what he needed.

On the team leaderboard, 4Aces GC claimed the team title in a playoff over Fireballs GC after both teams finished tied at 49 under.

Leaderboards

Individual Top 10

1. Lucas Hebert (24-under)

2. Sergio Garcia (20-under)

3. Bryson DeChambeau (19-under)

4. Dean Burmester (18-under)

5. Josele Ballester (17-under)

T6. Thomas Dety (16-under)

T6. Anthony Kim (16-under)

T8. Jon Rahm (15-under)

T8. Scott Vincent (15-under)

T8. Joaquin Niemann (15-under)

Team Top 3

1. 4Aces (49-under; won by 1 stroke in playoff)

2. Fireballs (49-under)

3. Legion XIII (48-under)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.