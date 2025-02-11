5 Largest LIV Golf contracts
The emergence of LIV Golf has transformed both the format and the financial framework of professional golf. Backed by Saudi Arabian funding, this series has drawn attention with its hefty contracts for top players. Keep reading for a list of some of the top contracts.
5 largest LIV Golf contracts
- No. 1: Jon Rahm, $300 million
- No. 2: Phil Mickelson, $200 million
- No. 3: Brooks Koepka, $130 milion
- No. 4: Dustin Johnson, $125 million
- No. 5: Bryson DeChambeau, $125 million
How much is a LIV Golf event payout?
This year, there is $20 million up for grabs in the individual portion of the 54-hole tournaments, and $5 million in the team competition. For any given event, the winner takes home $4 million, with the runner-up pocketing $2.25 million, third place winning $1.5 million and fourth place winning $1 million.
The team with the most points in the standings will take home $3 million, with second place taking home $1.5 million and third place with $500,000.
What is LIV Golf?
LIV Golf is a unique golf league with 13 teams of 4 players. Each tournament consists of 54 holes spread across three rounds and uses shotgun starts so that all teams begin play at the same time but on different holes. Check out this article for all you need to know about LIV Golf’s teams and format.
2025 LIV Golf Schedule
- February 6-8: Riyadh (FS1, FS2)
- February 14-16: Adelaide (FOX, FS1, FS2)
- March 7-9: Hong Kong
- March 14-16: Singapore
- April 4-6: Miami
- April 25-27: Mexico City
- May 2-4: Korea
- June 6-8: Washington, DC
- June 27-29: Dallas
- July 11-13: Andalucia
- July 25-27: United Kingdom
- August 8-10: Chicago
- August 15-17: Indianapolis
- August 22-24: Michigan (Team Championship)