Everything to know about LIV Golf for the 2025 season

The 2025 LIV Golf season officially gets underway February 6, with live coverage on FOX Sports. Here's everything to know to gear up for an exciting season of action.

HOW TO WATCH

Throughout the LIV season, all three days of tournament competition will air live across the FOX family of networks, with more than half of the league’s schedule airing on FOX or FS1. Select rounds will air on FS2, FOX Business Network and the FOX Sports App, with nearly all of the LIV Golf season’s 210 hours of competition carried live across FOX Sports platforms. All LIV coverage will also be streamed on the FOX Sports App and to LIV Golf+ app subscribers.

HOW IT WORKS

Each tournament features 54 holes played over three rounds with shotgun starts, where all teams begin play simultaneously on different holes. LIV's 13 four-player teams …

WAIT, THERE ARE TEAMS?!

Yes! Unlike traditional golf leagues, LIV features 13 teams comprised of four players, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. Without further ado, the teams: 4Aces GC, Cleeks GC, Crushers GC, Fireballs GC, HyFlyers GC, Iron Heads GC, Legion XIII, Majesticks GC, RangeGoats GC, Ripper GC, Smash GC, Stinger GC, Torque GC.

MEET THE PLAYERS

A collective 14 major champions with a combined 28 major championships highlight the LIV roster, including 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion, Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), 2024 Team Champion Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), plus many more.

Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC) and Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC) at LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/LIV Golf)

ALRIGHT, BACK TO THE FORMAT

All 54 players (including two wild-card players) will compete in the three-day events. The player with the lowest score after 54 holes wins individual honors, while the team with the lowest total score wins the title. Competitors accumulate points for individual and team championship honors at season's end.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

February 6-8: Riyadh

Riyadh Golf Club - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previous winner: N/A

February 14-16: Adelaide

The Grange Golf Club - Adelaide, Australia. Previous winner: Brendan Steele

March 7-9: Hong Kong

Hong Kong Golf Club - Fanling, Hong Kong. Previous winner: Abraham Ancer

March 14-16: Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) - Singapore, Singapore. Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

April 4-6: Miami

Trump National Doral Golf Course - Miami, FL. Previous winner: Dean Burmester

April 25-27: Mexico City

Club De Golf Chapultepec - Mexico City, Mexico. Previous winner: N/A

May 2-4: Korea

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea - Incheon, South Korea. Previous winner: N/A

June 6-8: Washington, DC

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Gainesville, VA. Previous winner: Harold Varner III

June 27-29: Dallas

Maridoe Golf Club - Carrollton, TX. Previous winner: N/A

July 11-13: Andalucia

Real Club Valderrama - Sotogrande, Spain. Previous winner: Sergio Garcia

July 25-27: United Kingdom

JCB Golf and Country Club - England, Great Britain. Previous winner: Jon Rahm

August 8-10: Chicago

Bolingbrook Golf Club - Bolingbrook, IL. Previous winner: Jon Rahm

August 15-17: Indianapolis

The Club at Chatham Hills - Westfield, IN. Previous winner: N/A

August 22-24: Michigan (Team Championship)

The Cardinal at Saint John’s - Plymouth, MI. Previous winner: Ripper GC

AND THE WINNER IS …

An individual champion (Jon Rahm is the defending individual champ) will be crowned after the 13th event of the year, while one team will be crowned team champions at the 14th and final event (Crushers GC are the defending team champs).

The player with the most points earned through those 13 events will be declared the 2025 individual champion. The team with the lowest score of the four to reach the final at the season-ending tournament will earn the team championship.

LIV Golf Team Champions of Ripper GC: Matt Jones, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert raise the 2024 championship trophy. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)

PLAYERS' FUTURES ALSO ON THE LINE

Every position in the final standings determines each player’s status with the league for the following season, with some players even up for relegation. Players are divided into three categories to determine their status, including The Lock Zone (top 24 places), The Open Zone (25-48), and The Drop Zone (49 and below).

