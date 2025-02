LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf prize money payouts: Money list leaders after Riyadh Published Feb. 11, 2025 9:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf Riyadh was a major success for Adrian Meronk and Jon Rahm's Legion XIII. Meronk took home a $4 million prize after shooting 17 under over three rounds, and Legion XIII won by 11 shots at 50 under.

Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money is distributed for LIV Golf's first event of the 2025 season

LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 prize money payouts

LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 team prize money payouts

No. 1: Legion XIII, -50, $3,000,000

No. 2 (tie): Ripper GC, -39, $1,000,000

No. 2 (tie): RangeGoats GC, -39, $1,000,000

