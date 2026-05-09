LIV Golf
Maaden LIV Golf Virginia: Herbert Hangs Onto Narrow Lead After Round 3
LIV Golf

Maaden LIV Golf Virginia: Herbert Hangs Onto Narrow Lead After Round 3

Published May. 9, 2026 10:30 p.m. ET

Lucas Herbert hangs on to his narrow lead, sitting three strokes ahead of Sergio Garcia as the two separate themselves from the pack ahead of Sunday's final round of Maaden LIV Golf Virginia. A tournament win for Herbert would mark his first league victory – and a potential spot in next month’s U.S. Open.

Herbert maintained his lead at Trump National Washington D.C. with a solid 4-under 68 in Saturday’s third round, leaving him at 21 under and three shots ahead of Garcia, who shot a 65 to move to 18 under. However, the next players chasing his lead were eight shots behind as Herbert continued to power through the day. 

Josele Ballester had a solid day with a bogey-free 12-under 60 that ties a league record for lowest round relative to par. The 22-year-old started the day tied for 33rd but is now tied for third at 13 under entering the final round. It’s the biggest one-round jump in leader board position in league history.

Ballester's breakthrough has him tied with Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau, Southern Guards GC’s Dean Burmester and HyFlyers GC’s Scott Vincent. 

Despite his 10 birdies, Garcia's three bogeys kept him out of the lead. Garcia, who has won a LIV Golf tournament in each of the past two seasons, finished the round with back-to-back birdies but has the final round to make one final push to chase down Herbert. 

The team competition continues to heat up, which was powered by Ballester’s 60. The Fireballs shot a cumulative 28 under, the second-lowest team score for a single round in LIV Golf history. Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII and the all-Spanish team are tied for first with 35-under, and Ripper GC and Herbert are two shots back.

Leaderboards

Individual Top 10

1. Lucas Herbert (21-under)

2. Sergio Garcia (18-under)

T3. Josele Ballester (13-under)

T3. Scott Vincent (13-under)

T3. Bryson DeChambeau (13-under)

T3. Dean Burmester (13-under)

7. Jon Rahm (12-under)

T8. Thomas Detry (11-under)

T8. Graeme McDowell (11-under)

T10. Charles Howell III (10-under)

T10. Victor Perez (10-under)

T10. Tyrrell Hatton (10-under)

T10. Ian Poulter (10-under)

Team Top 3

T1. Fireballs GC (35-under)

T1. Legion XIII (35-under)

3. Ripper GC (33-under)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.

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