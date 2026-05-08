Maaden LIV Golf Virginia: Lucas Herbert Takes Commanding Lead After Round 2

Lucas Herbert has broken away from the field after 36 holes at Maaden LIV Golf Virginia, leaving him in position to chase his first league victory – and a potential spot in next month’s U.S. Open.

Herbert backed up his opening 8-under 64 with an even better round on Friday, a bogey-free 9-under 63 to move to 17 under, giving the youngest Ripper GC member a commanding six-shot lead over Fireballs GC Captain Sergio Garcia.

It’s the largest 36-hole lead since LIV Golf switched to a 72-hole format this season and ties for the second-largest lead after any second round in league history.

Garcia and Cleeks GC veteran Richard Bland are the only players within 10 shots of the lead, with Garcia at 11 under after shooting a 67 while the 53-year-old Bland shot a bogey-free 66 to move to 7 under.

Garcia certainly isn’t ready to concede the trophy to Herbert, but he knows the tournament is now in the hands of the 30-year-old Australian. "If he keeps playing like that, it's going to be very difficult [to catch him]," Garcia said.

Crushers GC teammates Charles Howell III and Paul Casey are tied for fourth along with Southern Guards GC’s Dean Burmester at 6 under. LIV Golf’s top three players in points – Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry – are in a five-way tie for 7th.

Asked for his strategy in reeling in Herbert, Casey replied: "Nothing you can do. This is going to sound wrong. Am I worried about Lucas? Of course I am, he's leading by 10. Am I worried about Lucas? No, because he's so far ahead, he's leading by 10, so what can I do?"

Detry entered this week in position to earn the U.S. Open exemption that goes to the top-3 player in the standings who is not otherwise exempt. But Herbert is now projected to claim that exemption with a win unless Detry can finish solo 4th or better.

Herbert’s performance through 36 holes is even more impressive considering he battled the flu earlier this week, limiting his practice time. Until Thursday’s first round, he had not seen the front nine at Trump National Washington D.C.

Fully familiar with the course, Herbert found the zone on Friday with a flawless display of iron play, bunker saves and mid-range putting. He produced a string of four consecutive birdies to end his front nine and finished with birdies on his final two holes.

Herbert picked up 8.596 strokes on the field – his second-best total in LIV Golf history next to the 10.426 strokes he gained in shooting 61 last year in Mexico City.

Garcia managed to stay close to Herbert with four birdies in his final five holes, while Bland also finished strong with birdies in three of his final six holes.

Led by Herbert, Ripper GC has command of the team leaderboard at a cumulative 21 under, six shots better than the Cleeks and Crushers. The Rippers entered this week as the leader in points and are seeking their third tournament win of the season.

Leaderboards

Individual Top 10

1. Lucas Hebert (17-under)

2. Sergio Garcia (11-under)

3. Richard Bland (7-under)

T4. Dean Burmester (6-under)

T4. Paul Casey (6-under)

T4. Charles Howell III (6-under)

T7. Marc Leishman (5-under)

T7. Bryson DeChambeau (5-under)

T7. Thomas Detry (5-under)

T7. Graeme McDowell (5-under)

T7. Jon Rahm (5-under)

Team Top 3

1. Ripper GD (21-under)

T2. Crushers GC (15-under)

T2. Cleeks Golf Club GC (15-under)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.