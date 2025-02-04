LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf: 2025 dates, times, TV channels, streaming Updated Feb. 4, 2025 9:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf is capturing the attention of sports enthusiasts around the world with its unique format and high-profile players. Keep reading to learn more about LIV Golf on FOX, including how to watch, dates, and times.

How can I watch LIV Golf? What channel will it be on?

In 2025, every LIV Golf tournament will be broadcast live on the FOX family of networks, with the majority of the schedule shown on FOX or FS1. Additional rounds will be featured on FS2 and the FOX Business Network.

Almost the entire 210 hours of LIV Golf competition will be carried live across these FOX Sports platforms.

How can I stream LIV Golf?

LIV Golf can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FoxSports.com. LIV Golf+ app subscribers will also have access to stream tournaments.

How can I watch LIV Golf highlights?

What is LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is a unique golf league with 13 teams of 4 players. Each tournament consists of 54 holes spread across three rounds and uses shotgun starts so that all teams begin play at the same time but on different holes. Check out this article for all you need to know about LIV Golf’s teams and format.

