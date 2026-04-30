LIV Golf Announces Strategic Board Appointments and Expanded Strategy

LIV Golf, the global golf league blending world-class competition with entertainment and culture to grow the game worldwide, today announced new board appointments as the league focuses on securing long-term financial partners to support its transition from a foundational launch phase to a diversified, multi-partner investment model.



This strategic evolution, accelerated by the league’s record-breaking performance in 2026, includes the appointment of a newly established independent board led by Gene Davis and Jon Zinman, seasoned experts with proven track records of navigating complex situations and unlocking value for global organizations, to guide the league through its next phase.



Mr. Davis and Mr. Zinman, working in lockstep with management, are focused on institutionalizing the league and evaluating the range of strategic opportunities that have emerged with the league's rise.



"LIV Golf has built something truly differentiated – a global league with passionate fans, world-class talent, and demonstrated commercial momentum," said Gene Davis, Chairman of the Independent Directors Committee. "The executive leadership team, along with Jon and I, see a clear opportunity to help the league formalize its structure, attract and secure long-term capital, and position the business for growth while continuing to promote the game across the world. We look forward to positioning LIV Golf for future success."



LIV Golf's conviction in the Team Golf model has never been stronger. The league has built a differentiated platform that is global by design, commercially vibrant, and structured to unlock untapped value across the sport. The 2026 season has already proven the demand for our product, with record-breaking engagement and a 100% increase in revenue year over year. LIV Golf is now leveraging this momentum to engage in constructive, forward-looking discussions with prospective global investors and partners who share its vision for an inclusive and modernized game. For the league's fans, players, and partners, the commitment to world-class golf remains unchanged as this process unfolds.



Gene Davis is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PIRINATE Consulting Group, LLC, a privately held consulting firm specializing in turnaround management, merger and acquisition consulting, restructuring, and strategic advisory services for public and private business entities. Since founding PRINATE in 1999, Mr. Davis has served in senior fiduciary and leadership roles across a broad range of industries, designing and implementing new strategic and tactical plans to enhance value and drive long-term growth, most frequently as Chairman of the Board or Chairman of key board committees. Representative engagements include, Delta Airlines, Aero Mexico, Smurfit-Stone Container, Remington, Inner City Broadcasting, Trump Resorts, Atlas Airlines, Phoenix Services, Sport Supply Group, and Granite Broadcasting, among many others. With decades of experience navigating complex transactions and turnarounds, Mr. Davis is widely recognized as a leading corporate governance and strategic advisory professional.



Jon Zinman is the founder and managing member of JZ Advisors LLC, an independent strategic advisory firm serving companies across industry and life cycle, typically engaging at a time of transformation with a focus on maximizing the company's go-forward growth potential. With nearly 20 years of experience, Mr. Zinman's background spans investment analysis focused on event-driven, process-intensive, and post-reorganization situations; board roles for companies facing transformational issues; and earlier work as a restructuring lawyer. Mr. Zinman currently sits on the boards of Azul Airlines, Keenova, Makers Pride, Belk and Par Health. He brings deep leadership experience and a proven ability to maximize shareholder value, with expertise in driving financial and operational transformation for companies navigating complex reorganizations.

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.