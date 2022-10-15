College Football
Mike Hart returns to Michigan sideline one week after health scare
Over 100,000 fans descended on The Big House in Ann Arbor for No. 5 Michigan's game against No. 10 Penn State on FOX Big Noon Kickoff, but few inside Michigan Stadium had their presence greeted more warmly than Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart.

Hart returned to the Michigan sideline just one week after collapsing on the field during the first quarter of the Wolverines' game at Indiana. He was taken to the hospital in Bloomington, Indiana and stayed there overnight before returning to Ann Arbor.

FOX Big Noon Kickoff host Rob Stone broke the news of Hart's return to the sideline live on air to cheers from Michigan fans and applause from analysts Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer:

Michigan pulled away in the second half to beat Indiana 31-10 after head coach Jim Harbaugh told the team to "Win this for Coach Hart."

Hart returned to his coaching duties in Ann Arbor earlier this past week, and even made a visit to watch a top Michigan recruit play in a high school game on Friday night:

A scene like the one that unfolded in Indiana after Hart's collapse last week would be emotional for any team and fan base, but Hart is no ordinary assistant coach. He is a Wolverines legend as a former star Michigan running back himself. In fact, Hart is the all-time rushing leader for the storied program, with 5,040 yards racked up during his four-year career from 2004-2007.

Hart's presence back in his current role on Saturday added to the list of Michigan football legends in the house to watch the Wolverines face Penn State in a pivotal Big Ten matchup, including FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson and Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

