Michigan pulls away to win emotional game in which assistant is taken to hospital
17 hours ago

Cornelius Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter Saturday gave No. 4 Michigan the lead, and the jolt it needed to pull away from Indiana 31-10 in an emotional game in which a Wolverines’ coach was taken to a hospital.

Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second straight season, the first time the Wolverines have achieved that feat since 1976-77.

Johnson’s big play came after assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter for an undisclosed medical issue.

Hart went down unexpectedly after Indiana tied the score at 7. Many Wolverines players dropped to one knee while coach Jim Harbaugh and other assistants watched trainers tend to Michigan’s running game coordinator.

The emotional toll appeared to hurt the defending Big Ten champs, who went into the locker room tied at 10 with the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2).

At the break, FOX Sports reported that Hart had endured a seizure. According to reporter Jenny Taft, Hart contacted the team to let the Wolverines know that he was "doing OK" and was "with them in spirit."

After hearing Hart talk to the team at halftime, the Wolverines (3-0 Big Ten) promised to win the game for their coach — and they didn’t disappoint.

The first of Johnson’s two TD receptions capped Michigan’s 98-yard drive to open the second half, and the defense only allowed 29 total yards over the final two quarters until Indiana’s final drive.

Luke Schoonmaker and Johnson caught fourth-quarter TD passes to seal it.

J.J. McCarthy was 28 of 36 with 304 yards, three TDs and one interception. Schoonmaker caught nine passes for 67 yards and Blake Corum had 124 yards rushing on 25 carries after picking up 50 on his first run of the day. Corum also scored on a 1-yard run just five plays into the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

