College Football Michigan beats Ohio State: Tom Brady, others react to wild finish Updated Nov. 25, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With no Jim Harbaugh and amid the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, Michigan beat Ohio State for the third straight year in The Game, punching its ticket back to the Big Ten championship game and, likely, the College Football Playoff.

Rod Moore's game-clinching interception of Kyle McCord in the 30-24 victory not only sent the home crowd in a packed Michigan Stadium into a frenzy, but also excited Michigan fans and alumni across social media as the Wolverines celebrated another victory against the hated Buckeyes.

Neutral observers, meanwhile, all agreed that the 2023 edition of The Game is one that will be remembered for a long time to come.

And as another sea of maize and blue descended on the field in Ann Arbor to provide another scene of pure college football joy, the sports world weighed in — yes, including one very special Michigan alum.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Michigan-Ohio State coverage:

The reaction from Charles Woodson, more

The FOX Sports analyst made another triumphant return trip to the Big House, as Saturday's hero Rod Moore made sure to shout out everyone who showed up in Ann Arbor.

Michigan legends, fans celebrate …

… including, yes, Tom Brady himself, needing former Ohio State and current Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud.

Meanwhile, there was nothing but devastation among the Ohio State faithful, including former star wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

A ‘Game’ that delivered on the immense hype

That was the consensus from our FOX Sports experts on this latest edition of one of sport's fiercest rivalries.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share