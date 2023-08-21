College Football Michigan self-imposes three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh to begin 2023 season Published Aug. 21, 2023 3:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be suspended after all for the start of the 2023 college football season.

Harbaugh has informed his team and staff that he will serve a three-game suspension to begin this season as part of the school’s self-imposed penalties for NCAA infractions, according to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman and others.

Harbaugh will miss Michigan's entire out-of-conference slate, which includes home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, per NCAA rules.

Michigan had proposed a four-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution to the case, but the NCAA’s committee on infractions reportedly declined to accept that proposal.

Michigan self-imposing a penalty does not end the case, which could still go to a hearing before the COI and take months to be resolved.

Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was looking into potential rules infractions. The investigation involved impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also was looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.

Harbaugh previously told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings that he would not agree to an unethical conduct charge for not being forthright, according to two people familiar with the situation. The people spoke earlier this year to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared.

Michigan is ranked second in The Associated Press preseason poll and is widely viewed as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten and national title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

