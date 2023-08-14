College Football
AP preseason Top 25 poll: Georgia earns No. 1 spot; Michigan at No. 2
College Football

AP preseason Top 25 poll: Georgia earns No. 1 spot; Michigan at No. 2

Updated Aug. 14, 2023 1:33 p.m. ET

Georgia is beginning the 2023 college football campaign where it left off in each of the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs were voted the No. 1 team in the nation in the first Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, earning 60 first-place votes. Georgia's runaway claim to earn the top spot in the preseason poll was widely expected, as the Bulldogs are coming off their second straight national title, going 15-0 last season after they won their first title in 41 years in 2021. 

The Bulldogs are looking to be the first team in nearly 90 years to win three national championships in a row (Minnesota 1934-36). It's the first time Georgia has been voted No. 1 overall in the preseason poll since 2008. 

Michigan earned the No. 2 overall ranking in the preseason poll, receiving two first-place votes. The Wolverines are widely expected to compete for a national title again in 2023 after they made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, losing in the semifinals both times. Michigan returns several key plays from last season, including running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State earned the No. 3 spot in the preseason poll. The Buckeyes are coming off another College Football Playoff appearance, losing on a last-second field goal in the Peach Bowl as they were the closest team to defeating the Bulldogs last season. While C.J. Stroud is no longer in Columbus, Ohio State is still expected to have one of the nation's best offenses with star receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka returning. 

Alabama was voted No. 4, which is the lowest ranking it has received in the preseason poll since 2009. The Tide were ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll that year before winning the national championship — Nick Saban's first with the program.

Georgia, Michigan & Ohio State headline Joel Klatt's Top 5 preseason teams

Georgia, Michigan & Ohio State headline Joel Klatt's Top 5 preseason teams
Joel Klatt revealed his top-five teams in his preseason top 25. Joel explained why the Georgia took the No. 1 spot and why Michigan and Ohio State follow.

Other notable teams ranked in the top 25 include USC (No. 6), Florida State (No. 8) and TCU (No. 17). The Trojans are led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as they look to win the Pac-12 in their final season in the conference and make the College Football Playoff for the first time. Florida State is included in the preseason poll for the first time since 2018, while TCU is the lowest-ranked team from a power 5 conference to make the CFP in the season prior. 

Here's the full top 25:

1. Georgia (60)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin  
20. Oklahoma 
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss 
23. Texas A&M 
24. Tulane
25. Iowa

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Women's World Cup Golden Boot odds, Amanda Ilestedt on a roll

2023 Women's World Cup Golden Boot odds, Amanda Ilestedt on a roll

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes