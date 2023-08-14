College Football AP preseason Top 25 poll: Georgia earns No. 1 spot; Michigan at No. 2 Updated Aug. 14, 2023 1:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Georgia is beginning the 2023 college football campaign where it left off in each of the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs were voted the No. 1 team in the nation in the first Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, earning 60 first-place votes. Georgia's runaway claim to earn the top spot in the preseason poll was widely expected, as the Bulldogs are coming off their second straight national title, going 15-0 last season after they won their first title in 41 years in 2021.

The Bulldogs are looking to be the first team in nearly 90 years to win three national championships in a row (Minnesota 1934-36). It's the first time Georgia has been voted No. 1 overall in the preseason poll since 2008.

Michigan earned the No. 2 overall ranking in the preseason poll, receiving two first-place votes. The Wolverines are widely expected to compete for a national title again in 2023 after they made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, losing in the semifinals both times. Michigan returns several key plays from last season, including running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Ohio State earned the No. 3 spot in the preseason poll. The Buckeyes are coming off another College Football Playoff appearance, losing on a last-second field goal in the Peach Bowl as they were the closest team to defeating the Bulldogs last season. While C.J. Stroud is no longer in Columbus, Ohio State is still expected to have one of the nation's best offenses with star receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka returning.

Alabama was voted No. 4, which is the lowest ranking it has received in the preseason poll since 2009. The Tide were ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll that year before winning the national championship — Nick Saban's first with the program.

Other notable teams ranked in the top 25 include USC (No. 6), Florida State (No. 8) and TCU (No. 17). The Trojans are led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as they look to win the Pac-12 in their final season in the conference and make the College Football Playoff for the first time. Florida State is included in the preseason poll for the first time since 2018, while TCU is the lowest-ranked team from a power 5 conference to make the CFP in the season prior.

Here's the full top 25:

1. Georgia (60)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

