College Football 2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 9 Updated Oct. 29, 2024 7:19 p.m. ET

We might not have had a top-five matchup or a major upset take place on Saturday, but it was another exciting week of college football.

As we plunge toward November, we're starting to see things unfold. We're seeing the character of teams in the top 10. We're seeing some other teams make magical runs that they hope can end with a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Saturday's results set the stage for what should be an exciting final month of the regular season. We get a major matchup right away in November, with Penn State hosting Ohio State on Saturday. I'll be on the call for that one and the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will be in Happy Valley.

So, let's dig into my latest top 10!

1. Oregon (Last week: 1)

Record: 8-0

Week 9 result: Defeated Illinois, 38-9

Oregon is getting better and better every single week. Shame on me for underestimating how difficult it was going to be to get the transfer quarterback to play great right away. When I spoke with Dan Lanning over the summer, he told me Bo Nix had some of the difficulties that Dillon Gabriel had after he transferred to Oregon. He said that Nix really wasn't effective until late in his first year and going into his second season in Eugene.

So, you can understand why it might have been a little messy for Gabriel at the start of his tenure, despite his previous success. This team looks more balanced, and it can beat you in a lot of ways. The Ducks' defense is quick, their offense can run the football, Gabriel can throw the football down the field, and they have speed for days.

Oregon has proven it's the best team in college football, and we might just be seeing the possibilities of what could be coming.

Oregon wide receivers Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson have had major performances for the Ducks over the last three weeks. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

2. Georgia (Last week: 2)

Record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Idle

Georgia enjoyed a week off after its win over previous No. 1 Texas in Austin last week. It has a few notable tests in the next few weeks. The Dawgs take on Florida in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday before making a trip to Ole Miss the following Saturday. They close out that stretch with a home game against Tennessee.

3. Ohio State (Last week: 3)

Record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Nebraska, 21-17

The way Saturday's win over Nebraska played out wasn't the way Ohio State thought the game would go. The offense and offensive line were not even close to doing what they needed to do in that game. Ohio State's defense was actually the unit that had the biggest questions surrounding it entering Saturday's game. But as the game unfolded, I was in the booth thinking that all the questions I have about the Buckeyes moving forward are on the offensive side.

Let's focus on the defense first. Following the loss to Oregon, Ryan Day had some tough conversations with the defensive side of the ball after Ohio State failed to get to the quarterback. I saw a more creative pass rush in Saturday's game against Nebraska. It was creative and aggressive throughout the game, and it was successful in doing so. Ohio State had three sacks and 13 tackles for loss in Saturday's win. Even if Dylan Raiola throws more passes at or behind the line of scrimmage than anyone in the Big Ten, Ohio State still deserves credit for making the plays and tackles necessary to win that game. It wasn't a great game for Ohio State's defense, but it was good.

Ohio State: Should Buckeye fans be concerned after close game vs. Nebraska?

As for the offense, the concerns with that unit are due to the offensive line. If you're an Ohio State fan who isn't worried after watching the win over Nebraska, you've got the Buckeye-colored glasses on. Those five guys upfront weren't playing very well. Left tackle Josh Simmons was out with an injury and I thought he, alongside left guard Donovan Jackson, made up the strongside of Ohio State's offensive line so far this season. Zen Michalski had a rough going as Simmons' replacement before he got hurt.

Ohio State failed to run the ball effectively in that game, too. It was staggering to see Ohio State try to force the run game and get no production out of it. The Buckeyes have had about six straight quarters where they have been ineffective running the football. That's worrisome. It's definitely not because of TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins, who are two of the best running backs in the country. It's definitely not because of the scheme, because Chip Kelly has run the ball effectively everywhere he's been. It's because of the five guys up front, as Ohio State ran the ball for just 64 yards on 2.1 yards per carry. You have Henderson, Judkins and a likely early-round pick in Jackson at guard, and you still can't run the football. That's a problem.

Ohio State knew it had a problem running the football. It felt like it was actively trying to fix it within Saturday's game. It was almost like Kelly was calling that game for the rest of the season rather than just that specific game. He was trying to force it because of what was going on with the offensive line. As a result, Jeremiah Smith only had four targets in the game, with his final two targets coming on Ohio State's first possession of the second half. That would be mentioned a lot more if Raiola led Nebraska to a score on its final drive. Emeka Egbuka also only had four targets. Smith and Egbuka should be getting eight-to-10 targets per game, each. So, that's why I think Kelly called Saturday's game with a big picture purpose rather than just winning the game.

If Ohio State can't run the football, it's going to have to turn into a passing team, which is what it was over the last two or three years. The Buckeyes can still be an elite team playing that way and Will Howard has continued to develop strongly, but they have major questions moving forward. Ohio State is going to take its rebuilt offensive line into Happy Valley against a Penn State team that's recorded more sacks than anyone over the last three years. Saturday's game is real adversity for Ohio State.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Highlights

4. Penn State (Last week: 4)

Record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Wisconsin, 28-13

That was a really gritty win for Penn State over Wisconsin. It had the makings of a trap game with the Ohio State matchup up next. That first half was a struggle for the Nittany Lions, which was understandable considering that the Badgers' defense had allowed just one touchdown in their previous three games.

Those early struggles were compounded by Drew Allar's injury. But backup Beau Pribula had already seen the field a good amount this season because Penn State feels he's one of its best dozen or so offensive players. The Nittany Lions know they need to get Pribula on the field for a handful of snaps per game because of his athleticism and running ability, which has helped them in the run game.

That run game took off once Pribula replaced Allar. Penn State rushed for 127 yards on roughly 6 yards per carry in the second half of Saturday's win. As a result, a lot of text chains that I'm on (which include people in the sport) began to ask if Pribula should be starting for Penn State moving forward.

It's hard to argue with that thought considering what happened in the second half. Pribula definitely helped that run game. While Penn State might not need much more help in that department, Pribula certainly takes it to another level with running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen playing well. I still feel like it's a "maybe" though on whether Pribula can effectively throw the ball down the field. If it was a resounding "yes," Pribula would already be starting over Allar. But Pribula might be a better threat than Allar against Ohio State because of the aggressive man defense the Buckeyes are playing.

Now, the big game that Penn State has been building toward since the recruiting class of 2022 entered Happy Valley is finally here. This is the game that Penn State has yet to win over the last few years. It's all right there for James Franklin.

Backup Penn State QB Beau Pribula threw for 98 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 28 yards in place of an injured Drew Allar against Wisconsin. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Texas (Last week: 5)

Record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 27-24

First off, Clark Lea continues to impress with that Vandy bunch. I love watching the Commodores play.

I'm not totally sure what we should take from Texas following that game, though. It seems to me that Steve Sarkisian is really pressing and forcing his support for Quinn Ewers publicly. It feels over the top, and it feels that way because we know how quick the trigger might be. We've already seen it.

But Sarkisian has been effusive in his praising of Ewers. Rightly so, I like Ewers and he's a really good football player. There are times, though, where Ewers can lose it for a series or two and make you wonder, "What's going on?" I think Sarkisian knows that. He constantly has to talk about the quarterback issue.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers completed 17 straight passes at one point in its win over Vanderbilt, but also had two interceptions in Saturday's game. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

6. Clemson (Last week: 7)

Record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Idle

I believe Clemson is a sleeper this year. I've been pounding the table that it's improved since its Week 1 loss to Georgia for weeks. Teams and players can develop. Cade Klubnik, in particular, has improved since that loss.

7. Indiana (Last week: 9)

Record: 8-0

Week 9 result: Defeated Washington, 31-17

If you don't think Indiana is good, watch this team play. The Hoosiers are very good with a veteran-laden team and a good coaching staff that makes them very sound. They're just getting better as the season goes on, and they could be getting their quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, back this weekend after he missed Sunday's game due to a thumb injury.

Curt Cignetti helped Indiana improve to 8-0 with its over Washington. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

8. Tennessee (Last week: 8)

Record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Idle

I love Tennessee's defense. Nico Iamaleava still needs to grow as a young quarterback. But the Volunteers remain in the mix for an SEC title and CFP berth entering November.

9. Alabama (Last week: Unranked)

Record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Defeated Missouri, 34-0

That was a big bounce-back win for Alabama on Saturday, even if it was against a Missouri team that has been overrated since the beginning of the season. Alabama's defense played incredibly well after a few weeks of underwhelming play. I'm not sure how much we should take from that game because I don't think Missouri is particularly good. But when you win 34-0 against an SEC opponent, it should mean something.

10. Miami (Fla.) (Last week: 10)

Record: 8-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Florida State, 36-14

I'm still concerned about Miami's defense, but there are no concerns with Cam Ward. He's an elite player and I love watching him play. As I've said all season long, he'll likely wind up in New York at the end of the season and might even win the Heisman.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. "

