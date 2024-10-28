College Football
No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar vs. No. 4 Ohio State
College Football

No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Published Oct. 28, 2024 5:45 p.m. ET

Penn State coach James Franklin isn't sure if starting quarterback Drew Allar will be ready to play when the third-ranked Nittany Lions host No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

Allar suffered an apparent left knee injury late in the first half of Penn State's 28-13 win over Wisconsin last weekend. He returned for the second half wearing a knee brace, but after a short, ineffective warm-up, yielded the offense to Beau Pribula.

The strong-armed triggerman of Andy Kotelnicki's dynamic offense, Allar has completed 117 of 164 passes for 1,640 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He hasn't missed a game yet since taking over the starting job at the start of the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's too early to tell at this point, but he's played enough football that I think the decision will go all the way up to game time," Franklin said.

[Related: Penn State jumps Ohio State in latest Big Ten Power Rankings]

Franklin said after the victory over the Badgers that Allar told him he "couldn't move well enough" to finish the game.

"Even at the end of the half there, you saw even throwing was challenging," Franklin said.

Afterward, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Allar walked over and gave the 6-foot-2, 206-pound Pribula a hug and wished him good luck.

The sophomore dual-threat kept the Nittany Lions moving. Pribula led a pair of touchdown drives, completing 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown with four rushes for eight yards.

If Pribula is called on to make his first start on Saturday, it will be against the nation's second-ranked defense in a game that should have massive conference championship and playoff implications.

Franklin said the Nittany Lions will also look to get third-string quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer more work alongside Pribula this week. Fellow freshman Jaxon Smolik is still working his way back from a preseason injury.

"The reality is, we're going to have to have both guys ready and you could make the argument, all three guys ready," Franklin said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: AP Top 25: Oregon keeps top spot; Notre Dame, Texas A&M jump; Colorado enters

AP Top 25: Oregon keeps top spot; Notre Dame, Texas A&M jump; Colorado enters

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes