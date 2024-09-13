College Football 2024 Heisman Watch: Quinn Ewers, Nico Iamaleava climb up leaderboard Updated Sep. 13, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Heisman Trophy odds look a lot different heading into Week 3 of the college football season than they did the previous week.

Following an impressive performance against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines, Texas QB Quinn Ewers has jumped to the top of the leaderboard, while Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Nico Iamaleava made a big jump after a pair of memorable back-to-back outings to kick off the 2024 season.

With several big-time matchups on the Week 3 slate — including No. 4 Alabama traveling to Madison to take on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) — there will be plenty of opportunities for players to move up this list with big performances.

Here is a look at the current Heisman Trophy favorites and the opportunity in front of them heading into Week 3.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: +600

Ewers had a massive opportunity to make a move up this list, and he did just that following a dominant showing against the defending national champions. The Texas signal-caller completed 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-12 win over the Wolverines. In doing so, Texas became the first school to beat Michigan and Alabama on the road in consecutive seasons since Notre Dame did so in 1979 and 1980 with different quarterbacks.

Ewers and the Longhorns return home this weekend to host UTSA. The Roadrunners sit at 1-1 and are coming off a 49-10 loss to Texas State, meaning this should be a chance for Ewers to put up big numbers and pad his Heisman odds.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +800

Dart stood atop the Heisman odds leaderboard after he put up 418 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a 76-0 Week 1 victory. The Rebels' senior QB followed it up with 377 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing score in a 52-3 win over Middle Tennessee in Week 2.

Dart and the Rebels haven't been challenged through the opening two weeks of the season, but a road matchup against Wake Forest in Week 3 should present more of a challenge for Lane Kiffin's team. It also offers a chance for Dart to shine bright against a Power 4 opponent. A big game could help Dart rise up to the top of the list.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.): +850

Ward's odds actually improved following the Hurricanes' Week 2 win over Florida A&M, but he moved down on this list due to the play of those in front of him. He threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing score in a dominant 56-9 blowout win over Florida A&M in Week 2.

Ward and the Canes have what should be another gimme on their schedule this weekend as Ball State visits Hard Rock Stadium. The former Washington State signal-caller isn't going to win the Heisman Trophy based on how he performs against a mid-level Mid-American Conference school. But this is a game where he can pad his stats and continue to shine as the Canes get ready to kick off ACC play Sept. 27 vs. Virginia Tech.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: +1000

Beck was viewed as a Heisman favorite heading into the season, and the Georgia QB has done nothing to disappoint over the first two weeks of the season. He has completed 71% of his passes for 520 yards and seven touchdowns in wins over Clemson and Tennessee Tech.

Beck and the Bulldogs open SEC play this week with a road matchup at Kentucky. While the Wildcats haven't looked overly impressive through the first two weeks of the season, this will be a chance for Beck to shine and improve his Heisman odds in an early-season conference matchup. Georgia is averaging 41 points per game through the first two weeks. Don't be surprised to see the Dawgs right in that range again this weekend against the Wildcats.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: +1100

A simple glance at Gabriel's numbers through the first two weeks of the season would suggest that the former Oklahoma QB has met expectations and is on his way to a Heisman-worthy campaign. However, while Gabriel's numbers have been impressive, this Oregon team has looked far from impressive. There are issues on the offensive line that must be addressed as Gabriel and the Ducks get set to enter Big Ten play.

Coming off a narrow 37-34 victory over Boise State in Week 3, Gabriel and the Ducks have a big opportunity ahead of them as they get set to travel to Corvallis for an in-state showdown with rival Oregon State. If Gabriel continues to put up big numbers and the Ducks can show improvement, then his Heisman stock will only go up.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama, +1200

No player on this list has a bigger opportunity ahead of them this weekend than Milroe. The Alabama signal-caller will be in the national spotlight when the Tide travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Badgers on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Milroe has looked good through the opening two weeks of the season, completing 65.7% of his passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding 81 yards and four scores on the ground. How will he fare against a hard-nosed Wisconsin defense, which is led by one of the best bawl-hawking safeties in the country in Hunter Wohler? This has the chance to be an early-season defining game for Milroe.

Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee: +1300

The Volunteers jumped all the way up to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, and the play of Iamaleava is a big reason for that. The redshirt freshman has been nothing short of incredible through his first two games this season. This past weekend, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 65 yards and a score on the ground in a dominant 52-10 win over then-No. 24 North Carolina State.

Iamaleava should have his way with Kent State this weekend. The Golden Flashes are 0-2 and have been outscored by their opponents 78-41 in the first two weeks of the season. Don't be surprised to see Iamaleava have his way with Kent State in the first half, put up huge numbers, and then give way to the backups in the second half.

