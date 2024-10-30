College Football 2024 College Football Week 10 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 30, 2024 7:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 10 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 10.

Record:

Last Week: 4-0-1

Season: 20-26

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

No. 4 Ohio State @ No. 3 Penn State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app )

I’m expecting Ohio State to come in and play well after a subpar performance offensively last week. Yes, Chip Kelly will have to scheme around some offensive line worries, but I’d expect to see Jeremiah Smith — who was targeted only once in the second half against Nebraska — to be more involved. I’d also expect to see Beau Pribula at QB for the Nittany Lions, which we’ll see how that goes this week. Some people I spoke with this week think he has a couple of interceptions in him, especially if Lathan Ransom is back for the Buckeyes. Does Penn State have the wide receivers to make the offense work? We’ll see. Expect a lower scoring game and Ohio State to win ugly, as it has done a few times recently against the Lions.

PICK: Ohio State (-3) to win by more than 3 points; Penn State to score fewer than 20.5 points

USC @ Washington (7:30 p.m., BTN)

The Huskies haven’t been home in a month and didn’t look great at all at Iowa and Indiana. But expect UW to be wound up to host their old Pac-12 mates. SC has dropped all three of its road games this season and there is a very good chance that streak will extend to four on Saturday.

PICK: Washington (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

No. 13 Indiana @ Michigan State (3:30 p.m., Peacock)

Dangerous spot for the Hoosiers, who were just the center of the CFB universe the last two weeks with both Big Noon Kickoff and College Gameday visiting Bloomington. IU’s next two games are against Michigan and Ohio State. There’s talk of the CFP and maybe a berth in the Big Ten title game. Just don't overlook this trip to East Lansing, where the Spartans should be inspired after a subpar performance at Michigan. Tayven Jackson wasn't great against Washington last week and if Kurtis Rourke can't go, he’ll need to be better here.

PICK: Michigan State (+7.5) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points, or win outright

Duke @ No. 5 Miami (noon, ABC/ESPN+)

After a sluggish performance offensively against Florida State, look for Miami to break things open this week. Duke just lost to a team that was -6 in TO on their home field, had just 180 yards and was +4 in TO in a win over Florida State. Manny Diaz’s homecoming will probably not be an enjoyable one.

PICK: Miami (-20) to win by more than 20 points

TCU @ Baylor (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Josh Hoover might have eight INT in the last five games, but he’s also made some big throws. TCU’s defense has even played better in recent weeks. It all comes down to turnovers with this team. Baylor’s defense will be up against it here, even with the game in Waco.

PICK: TCU (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Stanford @ NC State (noon, ACC Network)

I can't see NC State as a near double-digit favorite at all. The Wolfpack were good to me a couple of weeks ago with the outright win over Cal, but that was more about Cal’s red zone difficulties and settling for field goals, including a late miss. Stanford has lost five straight since an upset win on a Friday night at Syracuse, but I don't see the Cardinal being outclassed here.

PICK: Stanford (+9.5) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points, or win outright

No. 18 Pitt @ No. 20 SMU (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Pitt is undefeated using the recipe of six non-offensive TDs and three wins by four points or fewer this season, along with wins while gaining 277 and 215 yards the last two weeks. We’ll see if Eli Holstein plays, but even with Holstein, this feels like the type of game SMU will be focused for, especially after being so sloppy with the ball last week at Duke (six turnovers).

PICK: SMU (-7.5) to win by more than 7.5 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE:

Louisville +330

Arkansas +220

TCU +135

Michigan State +250

Stanford +300

Texas Tech +425

Washington +120

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

