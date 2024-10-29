2024 College Football odds Week 10: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
It's time to dive into college football Week 10.
Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 29.
2024 College Football Week 10 Odds
(All times ET)
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
San Diego State @ No. 15 Boise State (8 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: Boise State -23 (Boise State favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Boise State -2400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.42 total); San Diego State +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
No. 4 Ohio State @ No. 3 Penn State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Ohio State -3.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Penn State +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Minnesota @ No. 24 Illinois (noon, FS1)
Point spread: Minnesota -3 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Minnesota -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Illinois +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Northwestern @ Purdue (noon, BTN)
Point spread: Northwestern -1 (Northwestern favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Northwestern -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Purdue -102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 1 Oregon @ Michigan (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Oregon -15 (Oregon favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -750 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.33 total); Michigan +525 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Georgia -16.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -750 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.33 total); Florida +525 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined
No. 17 Kansas State @ Houston (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Kansas State -13 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -520 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.92 total); Houston +390 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
UCLA @ Nebraska (3:30 p.m., BTN)
Point spread: Nebraska -6.5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Nebraska -258 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.88 total); UCLA +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined
Arizona @ UCF (3:30 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: UCF -6.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)
Moneyline: UCF -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Arizona +185 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
Arizona State @ Oklahoma State (7 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: Arizona State -2.5 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Arizona State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Oklahoma State +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
USC @ Washington (7:30 p.m., BTN)
Point spread: USC -2.5 (USC favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: USC -130 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Washington +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 18 Pitt @ No. 20 SMU (8 p.m., ACCN)
Point spread: SMU -7.5 (SMU favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Pitt covers)
Moneyline: SMU -305 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.28 total); Pitt +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2024 NFL Week 8 betting recap: 'We had our best day in weeks'
2024 Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State jumps Ohio State ahead of Week 10 tilt
Michigan State AD asks Big Ten to investigate postgame scuffle with Michigan
-
AP Top 25: Oregon keeps top spot; Notre Dame, Texas A&M jump; Colorado enters
No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar vs. No. 4 Ohio State
2024 Heisman Watch: Cam Ward tops leaderboard, Travis Hunter on the rise
-
College football playoff predictions: New SEC powerhouse program enters the mix
2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Indiana keep rolling; Texas A&M enters top 10
Michigan QB Jack Tuttle retires: 'I need to start prioritizing my health'
-
2024 NFL Week 8 betting recap: 'We had our best day in weeks'
2024 Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State jumps Ohio State ahead of Week 10 tilt
Michigan State AD asks Big Ten to investigate postgame scuffle with Michigan
-
AP Top 25: Oregon keeps top spot; Notre Dame, Texas A&M jump; Colorado enters
No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar vs. No. 4 Ohio State
2024 Heisman Watch: Cam Ward tops leaderboard, Travis Hunter on the rise
-
College football playoff predictions: New SEC powerhouse program enters the mix
2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Indiana keep rolling; Texas A&M enters top 10
Michigan QB Jack Tuttle retires: 'I need to start prioritizing my health'