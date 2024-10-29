College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 10: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
Published Oct. 29, 2024 6:11 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 10.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 29.

2024 College Football Week 10 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

San Diego State @ No. 15 Boise State (8 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Boise State -23 (Boise State favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Boise State -2400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.42 total); San Diego State +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Diego State Aztecs
SDSU
15
Boise State Broncos
BSU

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

No. 4 Ohio State @ No. 3 Penn State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -3.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Penn State +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
3
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

Minnesota @ No. 24 Illinois (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Minnesota -3 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Minnesota -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Illinois +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN
24
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL

Northwestern @ Purdue (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Northwestern -1 (Northwestern favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Northwestern -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Purdue -102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Northwestern Wildcats
NU
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR

No. 1 Oregon @ Michigan (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Oregon -15 (Oregon favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -750 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.33 total); Michigan +525 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Oregon Ducks
ORE
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -16.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -750 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.33 total); Florida +525 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Florida Gators
FLA
2
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

No. 17 Kansas State @ Houston (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Kansas State -13 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -520 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.92 total); Houston +390 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE
Houston Cougars
HOU

UCLA @ Nebraska (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Nebraska -6.5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Nebraska -258 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.88 total); UCLA +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB

Arizona @ UCF (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: UCF -6.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)
Moneyline: UCF -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Arizona +185 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ
UCF Knights
UCF

Arizona State @ Oklahoma State (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Arizona State -2.5 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Arizona State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Oklahoma State +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST

USC @ Washington (7:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: USC -2.5 (USC favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: USC -130 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Washington +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
USC Trojans
USC
Washington Huskies
WASH

No. 18 Pitt @ No. 20 SMU (8 p.m., ACCN)

Point spread: SMU -7.5 (SMU favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Pitt covers)
Moneyline: SMU -305 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.28 total); Pitt +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT
20
SMU Mustangs
SMU



