How to bet Michigan State vs. Miami: Odds, picks and more

1 hour ago

One is a team hanging on at the back end of the top 25. The other is just outside, hoping that a big win will lead to a ranking breakthrough.

Here's everything you need to know about how to bet on Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami in college football Week 3, from the point spread to picks from our betting expert. 

(All odds via FOX Bet)

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Miami -6.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneylines: Miami -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Michigan State +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Miami was pummeled by Alabama and then struggled to put away App State last week. Now, they face another tough test in the Spartans.

"As good as Michigan State looked in its win over Northwestern, you have to wonder if the Spartans will be ready for the speed and talent of this rebuilding Miami defense. 

"This game ultimately comes down to Sparty RB Kenneth Walker, who is fourth in the country with 321 rushing yards. If Miami can't stop the dynamic running back, Michigan State will control the tempo and time of possession – which could also lead to an under (56.5, down from 59.5). Walker, a 2-star recruit, is averaging an absurd 10.7 yards per carry. 

"Meanwhile, Miami has struggled big-time in the red zone, scoring just two touchdowns in eight trips this season.

"This game's line opened at 8, and there's been lots of Michigan State money early. Enough money to push the line through the key number of 7. But I'm still riding with the Spartans.

"I'll also be sprinkling a little on the MSU moneyline, so make sure you wear your favorite green and white shirt Saturday." 

PICK: Michigan State (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet
PICK: Michigan State (+210) to win outright (bet $10 to win $31) at FOX Bet

