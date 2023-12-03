College Football 2023 College Football Playoff odds: Semifinal lines, spreads for UM-Bama, UW-Texas Published Dec. 3, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We're down to college football's version of the Final Four.

The College Football Playoff committee released the final rankings for the regular season on Sunday.

The 13-0 Michigan Wolverines, champions of the Big Ten Conference, are the top seed.

The 13-0 Washington Huskies, champions of the Pac-12 Conference, moved up one spot to No. 2.

The 12-1 Texas Longhorns, champions of the Big 12 Conference, vaulted from seventh to third.

The 12-1 Alabama Crimson Tide, champions of the Southeastern Conference, nabbed the fourth spot, moving up from No. 8 after beating then-top-ranked Georgia 27-24 in the SEC title game on Saturday.

The Wolverines will face the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, and the Huskies will face the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Breaking down CFP matchups between Michigan-Alabama and Washington-Texas

Here's a look at the early lines for the CFP semifinals.

ROSE BOWL

At Pasadena, California

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan (5 p.m. ET Jan. 1, ESPN)

Point spread: Michigan -2.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Alabama -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUGAR BOWL

At New Orleans

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington (8:45 p.m. ET Jan. 1, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Texas -172 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.81 total); Washington +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Which team are you backing in the CFP semifinals? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on college football and other sports.

