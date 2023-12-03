College Football
2023 College Football Playoff odds: Semifinal lines, spreads for UM-Bama, UW-Texas
College Football

2023 College Football Playoff odds: Semifinal lines, spreads for UM-Bama, UW-Texas

Published Dec. 3, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

We're down to college football's version of the Final Four.

The College Football Playoff committee released the final rankings for the regular season on Sunday.

The 13-0 Michigan Wolverines, champions of the Big Ten Conference, are the top seed.

The 13-0 Washington Huskies, champions of the Pac-12 Conference, moved up one spot to No. 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: RJ Young reacts to CFP Rankings

The 12-1 Texas Longhorns, champions of the Big 12 Conference, vaulted from seventh to third.

The 12-1 Alabama Crimson Tide, champions of the Southeastern Conference, nabbed the fourth spot, moving up from No. 8 after beating then-top-ranked Georgia 27-24 in the SEC title game on Saturday.

The Wolverines will face the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, and the Huskies will face the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Breaking down CFP matchups between Michigan-Alabama and Washington-Texas

Breaking down CFP matchups between Michigan-Alabama and Washington-Texas

Here's a look at the early lines for the CFP semifinals.

ROSE BOWL

At Pasadena, California

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan (5 p.m. ET Jan. 1, ESPN)

Point spread: Michigan -2.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Alabama -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUGAR BOWL

At New Orleans

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington (8:45 p.m. ET Jan. 1, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Texas -172 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.81 total); Washington +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Which team are you backing in the CFP semifinals? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on college football and other sports.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Unforgivable': Jordan Travis, Florida State, ACC rip College Football Playoff omission

'Unforgivable': Jordan Travis, Florida State, ACC rip College Football Playoff omission

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes