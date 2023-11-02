2023 College Football odds: Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Heisman odds on the move
The College Football Playoff selection committee slotted Ohio State No. 1 in its initial rankings.
A huge part of the Buckeyes' 8-0 season so far? First-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Through eight games this year, the 6-foot-4 standout has tallied 48 receptions, 889 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
And because Harrison has been such an integral part of OSU's offense, his Heisman odds have shifted.
Before the season kicked off, his odds to win the award were +1700. Nine weeks into OSU's campaign to reach the CFP in back-to-back years, those odds have shortened to +1200.
Ahead of him on the oddsboard are Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (+270), Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (+300), LSU's Jayden Daniels (+450), Oregon's Bo Nix (+600) and Florida State's Jordan Travis (+750) — all quarterbacks.
According to former national championship head coach and FOX "Big Noon Kickoff" panelist Urban Meyer, a trip to New York City in December is in Harrison's future.
"The Heisman Trophy goes to the best player," Meyer said on the Big Ten Network. "I thought he was the best player a year ago. He's certainly the best player in the country. Not best receiver — best player."
When Harrison's Heisman odds were +2000 before Week 9, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt noted that, at that price, Harrison for Heisman was "unbelievable value."
"If you really look at the Heisman Trophy race, you've gotta have stages and a path. The path and the stages are there for Marvin Harrison," Klatt said.
" … I think the most likely scenario of the Heisman Trophy race would be Harrison and [J.J.] McCarthy facing off against each other with the trophy on the line in that Michigan-Ohio State game. … Ohio State is going to continue leaning into Marvin Harrison Jr."
Despite being ranked the No. 1 team in the sport, the Buckeyes' odds to win it all this year currently sit at +700. That's behind Michigan and Georgia (+250), and Florida State (+550).
