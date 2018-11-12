Zeke Leap, Vander-Esch dominating & more social reaction from big Cowboys win

The Dallas Cowboys went back to their winning ways against the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday Night Football.

The season was beginning to look bleak after losing two straight against the Redskins and the Titans. However, last night the team looked reminiscent to the dominating team of 2016 with Dak making clutch plays and Zeke rushing for 151 yards on nine attempts.

Quite possibly the run of the season came from Zeke in the second quarter when he hurdled an Eagles’ defender and almost scored a touchdown.

Naturally social media blew up.

Cleared for takeoff 😮 pic.twitter.com/bsw02bvNT3 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 12, 2018

The Zeke hurdle is glorious in slow-mo. #DALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/7o9ThkPdXX — HypeHub Sports (@HypeHubSports) November 12, 2018

Zeke is Amazing pic.twitter.com/M7rq0olnSY — Robert Scott (@RobKeem) November 12, 2018

Between Zeke going off and Dak looking more comfortable in the pocket, the Cowboys offense looked better than it had in weeks. But it was the defense, more specifically rookie LB Leighton Vander-Esch, that helped the ‘Boys pick up a must-win against the defending World Champs.

Leighton Vander Esch. 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU and an INT. Holy hell 😳 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 12, 2018

If Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch continue to improve you could be talking about one of the best future LB duos in the league. #DALvsPHI #SalutetoService — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) November 12, 2018

A possible season-saving win for the #Cowboys, and they needed every second — and every Leighton Vander Esch shoestring tackle — to seal it over the #Eagles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2018

Many celebrities were pretty stoked with the solid team win, including Dallas’ own, Dirk Nowitizki:

Big win! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) November 12, 2018

That was a vintage Dak/Zeke road drive for TD. HAVE I EVER MISSED THEM. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 12, 2018

Where are all u suckers out there now as the @dallascowboys just beat the WORLD CHAMPIONS @Eagles. I know this is @stephenasmith old city and I am sure he has love for this squad. Also that @Titans loss look less bad after they beat @Patriots today #StillFighting #stillalive — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) November 12, 2018

Big win tonight @dallascowboys Big win over the @Eagles 27 – 20 — JT Hodges (@HelloJTHodges) November 12, 2018

Zeke @EzekielElliott has been a beast today!! Let’s go D!! Close this out!! @dallascowboys I’m watching from Australia, coach Garrett!! pic.twitter.com/kSzxreEAYW — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) November 12, 2018

The team itself was pretty stoked as well:

Good dub!! ❄️ — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) November 12, 2018

The Cowboys will look to continue their success next week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.