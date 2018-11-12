Zeke Leap, Vander-Esch dominating & more social reaction from big Cowboys win

The Dallas Cowboys went back to their winning ways against the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday Night Football.

The season was beginning to look bleak after losing two straight against the Redskins and the Titans. However, last night the team looked reminiscent to the dominating team of 2016 with Dak making clutch plays and Zeke rushing for 151 yards on nine attempts.

Quite possibly the run of the season came from Zeke in the second quarter when he hurdled an Eagles’ defender and almost scored a touchdown.

Naturally social media blew up.

Between Zeke going off and Dak looking more comfortable in the pocket, the Cowboys offense looked better than it had in weeks. But it was the defense, more specifically rookie LB Leighton Vander-Esch, that helped the ‘Boys pick up a must-win against the defending World Champs.

Many celebrities were pretty stoked with the solid team win, including Dallas’ own, Dirk Nowitizki:

 

The team itself was pretty stoked as well:

The Cowboys will look to continue their success next week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.