NFL officials tweet explanation to ‘snap infraction’ call at end of Cowboys – Redskins game

Five yards can be the difference between winning and losing in the NFL.

Especially in the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys were flagged for an illegal snap infraction that moved their game-typing field goal attempt from 47 yards to 52 yards.

The kick would have been good from the original spot, but hit the upright from the new position.

After the game, the official NFL Officiating Twitter account posted an explanation to the call.

“The illegal ball movement by the center in #DALvsWAS causes the defense to come across the neutral zone and contact a lineman.” -AL pic.twitter.com/Cv8Ugwb99p — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 21, 2018

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 3-4 heading into their bye week while the Washington Redskins improve to 4-2 and take over first place in the NFC East.