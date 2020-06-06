Dortmund breaks through for tie-breaking goal vs. Hertha with title hopes on the line

Emre Can found the back of the net in the 57th minute to deliver Borussia Dortmund its first goal of the game, putting them up 1-0 over Hertha Berlin. To maintain any chance at chasing down first-place Bayern Munich, BVB needs to keep winning down the stretch.

