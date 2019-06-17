With Carli Lloyd in ‘the best form of her career,’ the United States is in a no-lose position
Carli Lloyd says she's in the best form of her career. Can Jill Ellis leave her on the bench going forward? The Women's World Cup Live crew says the USWNT coach really is in a no-lose position.
