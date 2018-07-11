The Pogba Diaries: Paul Pogba is ready for the FIFA World Cup™ Final
Paul Pogba is hoping for great ending to the Pogba Diaries after France advances to the FIFA World Cup™ Final
- I have no words. I just have no words. You have to enjoy doing today. But it's not always not finish. We played against a very, very good team. Put us in like a difficult position. But it remained, the team's spirit was very good.
Again, guys, one more to go hopefully. And I hope I'm going to make another video. Happy, smile, maybe crying hopefully. That's all I want. Thank you again for your support.
[SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH]
Again and again. You will see which against which which team we are going to play. But first we are going to recover and then get ready. Thank you. [SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH]
And you know I won't forget there. [INAUDIBLE].
