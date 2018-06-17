Neymar: ‘I’m feeling ready to play in the World Cup and serve my country’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Video Details
Neymar talks about his recovery leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in Russia. Plus, hear what the Brazilian star had to say about wearing the No. 10 for his country.
