Vancouver faces New England, aims to break 3-game skid

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-9-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (6-8-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver aims to break a three-game slide with a win against New England.

The Revolution are 4-4-2 in home games. New England has drawn 84 corner kicks and averages 4.2 per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference.

The Whitecaps are 1-5-4 in road games. Vancouver has given up 21 of its 34 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil leads New England with five assists. Teal Bunbury has four goals over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 4-2-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Vancouver: 1-4-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Michael Mancienne (injured).

Vancouver: Fredy Montero, Jasser Khemiri (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured).