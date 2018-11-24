Everton moves up to 6th in EPL after beating Cardiff 1-0

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton climbed above Manchester United to sixth place in the Premier League after beating Cardiff 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Welsh visitors made life difficult for the Toffees but Marco Silva’s team ultimately deserved the win given to them by Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 59th-minute goal, securing a fourth consecutive home success.

Theo Walcott broke into the box on the right and saw his shot saved by Neil Etheridge but the rebound was a tap-in for former Swansea midfielder Sigurdsson.

Silva stuck with the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea two weeks ago, meaning no place for Kurt Zouma, who was ineligible to face his parent club, while Neil Warnock recalled Harry Arter following suspension.