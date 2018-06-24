AP PHOTOS: England grand, Poland gone on Day 11 of World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) Things went so right for the English on Day 11 at the World Cup that by the end of their 6-1 drubbing of Panama, they were scoring on accident. Harry Kane’s hat trick came courtesy of two penalty kicks and a teammate’s shot that went off Kane’s heel as he was trotting away from the goal. And with that, England and Belgium moved to the knockout stage with a game to spare.

Japan and Senegal dueled to a 2-2 draw in the day’s second match and left themselves in strong position to advance, but Colombia found its scoring touch in the late game to stay right behind them with a 3-0 win over eighth-ranked Poland, which got eliminated after just two matches.