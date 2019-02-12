Spring Training 2019: What might the Padres Opening Day Roster look like?

The 2019 edition of the San Diego Padres is a work in progress.

The club is blessed with a great many young and extremely talented prospects.

Pitchers and Catchers for the Padres officially reported to Spring Training in Peoria, Ariz. on Tuesday.

We've arrived at #PadresST! Spotted familiar faces already getting some work in. pic.twitter.com/kt1wkXtwWS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 12, 2019

And that outfield, whew!, talk about a loaded group led by Wil Meyers and the 275-pound Franmil Reyes.

However, Spring Training will help shape the roster with some possible moves or signings.

Until then, it’s anyone’s best guest, so here’s the highlights of the projected roster produced by A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com.

The names to be most excited about: Reyes, Luis Urias and Joey Lucchesi,

Read more here.