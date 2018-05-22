Padres and CIF San Diego announce CIF All-Star Game at Petco Park

The San Diego Padres, in conjunction with CIF San Diego Section, are excited to announce another All-Star Game coming to America’s #1 ballpark this summer. On June 6, the Padres will honor top local high school baseball players from the CIF San Diego Section at the inaugural Padres High School All-Star Night presented by FOX Sports San Diego. The event will feature a high school home run derby and all-star game following the conclusion of the Padres vs. Braves game at 12:40 p.m. The game will feature an East/West format with the derby beginning approximately one hour after the final out of the Padres game.

“We are excited to revive the high school all-star game and showcase some of the outstanding high school baseball talent in the San Diego community”, said Padres Chief Operating Officer Erik Greupner. “We are proud to partner with FOX Sports San Diego and the CIF to host the all-star game at Petco Park, create the new CIF San Diego Section high school baseball and softball interactive hat display and launch the Coach of the Week program honoring the high school baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference in the lives of our local student athletes.”

The Home Run Derby will feature four players from both the East and West. The format will be as follows:

First Round:

All players will have 2 ½ minutes to score as many points as possible.

Hitters will receive one point for a ball that hits the warning track and 3 points for a ball that clears the Petco wall.

Umpires will be utilized to determine fair or foul and home runs, and will ensure that no new pitch is thrown until the ball hit previously has landed.

Final Round:

The two hitters (from either East or West squad) with the most points in the First Round, will have two minutes to score as many points as possible to determine the champion.

The nine-inning all-star game will include 48 players (24 per team) as selected by the baseball coach’s advisory and select media.

Any ticket for the June 6 Padres vs. Braves game is good for entry in to the High School All-Star Event. Tickets for the June 6 Padres Game & All-Star Game can be pre-purchased through a special online only offer available at padres.com/hsallstars.

Fans who would like to attend the All-Star Game but cannot attend the June 6 Padres vs. Braves game have the option for their ticket to include one of the following Padres games instead:

Sunday, July 1 vs. Pirates

Thursday, August 30 vs. Rockies

Tuesday, September 18 vs. Giants

Sunday, September 30 vs. Diamondbacks