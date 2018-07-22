Galvis has 2nd straight 3-hit game as Padres top Phils 10-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddy Galvis had his second straight three-hit game back in Philadelphia and Tyson Ross ended a seven-start winless streak to lead the NL-worst San Diego Padres over the Phillies 10-2 Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Galvis spent six seasons with the Phillies before he was dealt to San Diego in December for right-hander Enyel De Los Santos. He had a two-run single in a three-run first inning and is 6 for 9 with four RBIs in the series, which was interrupted by rain Saturday.

Ross (6-8) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since beating Cincinnati on June 3, losing his previous three outings.

Travis Jankowski and Wil Myers each had two RBIs for the Padres, who outhit Philadelphia 15-6 and stopped the Phillies’ five-game home winning streak. Hunter Renfroe had three hits.

Philadelphia was hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

Nick Pivetta (6-8) gave up six runs — four earned — and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked none.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo (1-4) was to start the second game for the Padres and right-hander Vince Velasquez (5-8) for the Phillies.

San Diego took a 3-0 lead in the first that included Eric Hosmer‘s go-ahead RBI single.

Rhys Hoskins hit his 15th homer this season in the bottom half and first since June 29, an opposite-field drive caught by a fan in the first row above the right-field scoreboard. The home run was upheld after a video review determined the ball would have gone over even if the fan had not reached out for the grab.

Renfroe’s RBI single in the fourth made it 4-1, and Jankowski boosted the lead to 7-2 with a two-run double in a three-run sixth after second baseman Cesar Hernandez failed to catch Christian Villanueva‘s popup to short center, a play ruled an error.

Myers hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Mark Leiter Jr.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Edubray Ramos left in the sixth after appearing to hurt his left leg. Ramos was facing his third batter, pinch-hitter Franmil Reyes, when he grabbed his thigh area after releasing a pitch.

UP NEXT

Padres: San Diego will start three left-handers in a three-game series at the New York Mets, opening with Eric Lauer (5-6, 4.87) on Monday.

Phillies: Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Chase Utley starts his final regular-season series at Philadelphia, where he helped the Phillies win the 2008 World Series. Zach Elfin (7-2, 3.15 ERA) will be on the mound for the Phillies on Monday.

