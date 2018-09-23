ANNOUNCER 1: --Matt Chapman.

ANNOUNCER 2: A drive to right-center field. This ball's hit a long way off the bat of Cave. And it is gone. A 2-run home run for Jake Cave. And you hit a home run against Cahill, remember it because he doesn't give up many.

ANNOUNCER 1: Only seven on the year coming into his 20th start. And that's number eight, of course. And, for Jake Cave, his 12th of the year. And he gives the Twins an early 2-0 lead.

[LOGO WHOOSHING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Fought off some 2-strike pitches and then got one down the heart of the plate.

ANNOUNCER 1: We have seen this before from Jake Cave. That swing right there, nice, smooth swing with some pop. That's a very nice place to hit home runs. Davis hit [INAUDIBLE].