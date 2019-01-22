StaTuesday: Twins great Joe Mauer’s case for the Hall of Fame

The newest members of baseball’s Hall of Fame are to be announced Tuesday night.

In five years, might Joe Mauer‘s name be called out?

Mauer announced his retirement from the Minnesota Twins — where he spent his entire career, starting in 2004 — a few months ago. This means in five years he’ll be on the Hall of Fame ballot.

In his prime, Mauer was arguably the pre-eminent catcher in all of Major League Baseball. A series of concussions forced a position switch to first base and in his final five seasons Mauer’s production at the plate dwindled. From 2005 (his first full season) to 2013 (his last as a catcher), Mauer never had a batting average below .287 and hit over .300 six times. But in those last five years, he topped .300 just once and hit .277, .265, .261 and .282 in the others.

So the final imagery of Mauer isn’t as good and might taint his Hall of Fame candidacy in some eyes. But let’s take a look at the numbers.

First, Mauer’s final career slash line was .306/.388/.439. He finished with 428 doubles, 143 home runs, 1,018 runs and 923 RBI. Not bad. But from 2004-13, when he was primarily a catcher, Mauer’s slash line was .323/.405/.468. According to baseball-reference, when appearing as a catcher in games, Mauer hit .328/.408/.481.

Even considering his post-2013 statistics, Mauer is one of the greatest hitting catchers to ever play the game.

He won three batting titles — hitting .347 in 2006, .328 in 2008 and .365 in 2009 (also his MVP year) — one of three catchers to accomplish this and the only one in the American League.

Among players who spent at least half their careers at catcher (note: Mauer’s positional breakdown was 921 games at catcher, 603 at first base, 310 as a designated hitter and two in right field) and had at least 4,000 career plate appearances, Mauer’s .306 lifetime average ranks fifth all-time. And among those in the top 10, everyone with at least 5,000 plate appearances is in the Hall of Fame save one — Mauer.

PLAYER YEARS PA BAVG Mickey Cochrane 1925-37 6208 .320 Bill Dickey 1928-46 7065 .313 Mike Piazza 1992-2007 7745 .308 Spud Davis 1928-45 4714 .308 Joe Mauer 2004-18 7960 .306 Ernie Lombardi 1931-47 6352 .306 Buster Posey 2009- 4708 .306 Buck Ewing 1880-97 5772 .303 Gabby Hartnett 1922-41 7297 .297 Ivan Rodriguez 1991-2011 10270 .296

Batting average, of course, isn’t everything. Modern-day stat lovers preach getting on base and hitting for power. Or the combination of those two stats, known as OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage).

Using the same qualifications as above — at least half of defensive games at catcher and 4,000 career PA — Mauer is third all-time among catchers with a .388 on-base percentage. His OPS ranks 10th, but if you figure in park effects — i.e. OPS+, which adjusts to league stats with 100 being average — he’s better than a few of his contemporaries who had a higher overall OPS, plus slightly higher than Roy Campanella.

Of the top-10 catchers in OPS, six are in the Hall of Fame. Two of the ones who are not, Mauer has the better OPS+. The other, Buster Posey, is still playing but has over 3,000 fewer plate appearances than Mauer.

PLAYER YEARS PA OPS OPS+ Mike Piazza 1992-2007 7745 .922 142 Mickey Cochrane 1925-37 6208 .897 129 Bill Dickey 1928-46 7065 .868 127 Roy Campanella 1948-57 4815 .860 123 Gabby Hartnett 1922-41 7297 .858 126 Jorge Posada 1995-2011 7150 .848 121 Buster Posey 2009- 4708 .840 132 Yogi Berra 1946-65 8359 .830 125 Javy Lopez 1992-2006 5793 .828 112 Joe Mauer 2004-18 7960 .827 124

If you prefer a more advanced statistic such as Wins Above Replacement (WAR), well, there’s more good news for Mauer.

Of the top-10 catchers in major-league history (again, at least half of defensive games played at that position), nine are in the Hall of Fame. The one who is not? Yup, Mauer.

PLAYER YEARS PA WAR Johnny Bench 1967-83 8674 75.2 Gary Carter 1974-92 9019 70.1 Ivan Rodriguez 1991-2011 10270 68.7 Carlton Fisk 1969-93 9853 68.5 Mike Piazza 1992-2007 7745 59.6 Yogi Berra 1946-65 8359 59.4 Bill Dickey 1928-46 7065 55.8 Joe Mauer 2004-18 7960 55.1 Gabby Hartnett 1922-41 7297 53.4 Mickey Cochrane 1925-37 6208 52.1

Want more stats? How about that Mauer was a clutch hitter.

In his career with two out and runners in scoring position he hit .321/.471/472 with 49 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 278 RBI … in 661 at-bats. While statistics for this aren’t complete throughout history, for what we do know, the .321 average ranks tied for 15th all-time (with Bill Dickey, Lou Gehrig, Tony Gwynn and Ernie Lombardi — all Hall of Famers, as are nine others with better averages).

For those who like defense, Mauer led the league in caught stealing percentage three times.

And just to throw in a few subjective awards, besides his MVP, Mauer was named to six All-Star games (all as a catcher) and won five Silver Sluggers and three Gold Gloves.

Add up all of the above and it equals Cooperstown. Or at least it should. See you in five years.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns