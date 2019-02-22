Vikings awarded three 2019 compensatory draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings are one of 15 teams to be awarded compensatory draft picks, the NFL announced Friday.

Minnesota received a sixth-round pick (209th overall) as well as two choices in the seventh round (247, 250).

A team is awarded these draft selections if it lost more compensatory free agents (CFA) than it acquired the previous season.

According to the formula, based on salary, playing time and postseason honors, the Vikings lost five CFAs — quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Case Keenum, running back Jerick McKinnon, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and cornerback Tramaine Brock — and gained two (Kirk Cousins, Sheldon Richardson).

The 2019 NFL Draft begins April 25. Minnesota selects 18th overall and now owns eight picks.